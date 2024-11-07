Communications and External Affairs Advisor

Job summary
Customers & Products
Retail Group
As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise.
The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC.
Work closely with our convenience and mobility teams and leadership - acting as a communications advisor on projects and campaigns. Provide counsel to leadership on internal and external communications strategies and tactics, including messaging, delivery and methods to engage external partner and is able to work with both internal and public facing guests
Serve as a communications resource and partner for Team Members and departments across convenience and mobility and owns the facilitation and delivery of all standardized weekly and monthly communications for our business
Upbeat and outgoing communications professional with creative, editing, proofreading, layout and design skills
Experienced in management internal communications, specifically company newsletters and Facebook groups. Has experience sourcing and handling content development and publishing and incorporates team member engagement processes.
Measures engagement levels of the various communications and engagement vehicles and adjusts content and approach as needed
Demonstrates creativity and proficiency to drive engagement via internal social media channels. Cross-functionally supports external social media platforms and shares content with Team Members
Helps to build, plan and implement campaigns to cultivate culture, promote our brand, improve team member experience and drive engagement
Solicits Team Member feedback on engagement and communications to find opportunities for continuous improvement
Ensures communications are informative, consistent, effective and aligned with the communications objectives and strategy of bp!
Work in collaboration with all channels of M&CA, BP America and BP group communications to provide support for special project and campaigns, where vital
Bachelor's degree
Experience in Public Relations, Marketing or Communications!
Track record in internal or corporate communications
Strong communication skills (written and oral), excellent analytical abilities and attention to detail
Disciplined, proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and up skill to new requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skill to multiple initiatives
Creative and collaborative with an understanding of how to reach relevant groups across multiple teams
Ability to prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline
Strong project management skills
Able to consider new/alternative ways to develop and build meaningful and engaging content
Uses positive influencing skills to develop strong relationships with key internal and external collaborators
Communicates optimally in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Talking with others to convey information effectively.
Experienced in managing internal communications, specifically company newsletters, private social media accounts, various communications platforms that deliver regularly weekly communications and website content creation and development
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
