Communications and External Affairs Advisor - Rotterdam

Join our Rotterdam Team and advance your career as an



Communications and External Affairs Advisor





In this role You will:

Work as part of the Communications & External Affairs Europe team, work to promote and protect bp’s reputation in the Netherlands, Belgium and France

Communicate bp’s purpose, ambition and aims, campaign for net zero and actively advocate for well-designed climate policies

Support the design and delivery of effective communications and external affairs activities for bp businesses in the Netherlands, Belgium and France – including transition growth engine projects

Support the delivery of effective communications and external affairs plans in the Netherlands, Belgium and France to influence, educate and inform key stakeholders about bp’s purpose, net zero ambition and aims – working as one integrated team in close cooperation with the central C&EA team and respective heads of country

Support the delivery of communications and external affairs activities required to enable transition growth engine projects locally

Engage on all external communication channels in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, using insights and best practice to drive continuous improvement

Support all safety campaigns and TAR communications, ensuring crisis communications preparedness, including at production sites

Support delivery of social investment programs including community engagement, partnerships, sponsorships and donations to position bp as a socially responsible company

What You will need to be successful: