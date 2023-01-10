Communications and External Affairs Specialist

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Thorntons LLC is a fast-paced and growing company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are now part of the bp family of brands, and we are looking to add dedicated and forward-thinking professionals to our team. We are in the business of developing diverse talent into leaders to ensure Team Members have a space to grow and be their authentic self. Our office is dog-friendly, follows a casual dress code and has a campus feel with an onsite café, walking trails and a fitness center.

The Corporate Communications team plays a central role in promoting Thorntons’ brand promise while enhancing its reputation across various internal and external stakeholders. The Communication and External Affairs Specialist is a champion of Team Member engagement. You will work with the Senior Manager Corporate Communications on all things communication and engagement. Inspiring Team Members to Own It and engaging our Team Members through fun, friendly, eye-catching, and informative communications while promoting Thorntons values and strategies. Lead initiatives that deliver against company objectives, department goals, and the company’s brand. Support and implement public relations activities to protect and enhance brand image, engagement and PR.

Responsibilities:

Serve as a communications and engagement resource and partner for Team Members and departments across the company

Is an upbeat and outgoing communications professional with strong creative, editing, proofreading, layout, and design skills

Experienced in managing internal communications, specifically company newsletters and private Facebook group, Thorntons Insiders. Has experience sourcing and managing content development and publishing, incorporating employee engagement bets practices. Measures engagement levels and adjusts content and approach as needed.

Demonstrated creativity and proficiency to drive engagement via internal social media channels. Cross-functionally support external social media platforms and share content with Team Members when possible.

Capable of expertly coordinating corporate events and meetings of varying size and complexity.

Helps to create, plan, and implement campaigns to cultivate culture, promote our brand, enhance team member experience and drive engagement.

Solicits team member feedback on engagement and communications to find opportunities for continuous improvement.

Monitors and assists in managing media inquiries and responses

Works well with internal and external guests.

Self-motivated and possesses excellent organization, planning, and time-management skills; works well with all levels of leadership and works with cross-functional teams; able to multi-task concurrent projects and competing priorities.

Has a fresh perspective, positive outlook, and collaborative style.

Perform additional duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

Bachelor’s Degree in Public Relations, Marketing, Communications, Journalism or related field preferred

Experience

Outstanding written and verbal communication skills are mandatory.

Proficient in Microsoft Office and have the ability to set goals, be persistent and take initiative.

Website management experience preferred.

Knowledge/Skills

Critical Thinking — Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.

Active Learning — Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making

Writing & Speaking — Communicating effectively in writing as appropriate for the needs of the audience. Talking with others to convey information effectively.

Prioritization & Time Management- Developing specific goals and plans to prioritize, organize, and accomplish your work.

Equipment/Special Expertise