Communications and External Affairs Specialist

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic approach to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
Thorntons LLC is a fast-paced and growing company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are now part of the bp family of brands, and we are looking to add dedicated and forward-thinking professionals to our team. We are in the business of developing diverse talent into leaders to ensure Team Members have a space to grow and be their authentic self. Our office is dog-friendly, follows a casual dress code and has a campus feel with an onsite café, walking trails and a fitness center.
The Corporate Communications team plays a central role in promoting Thorntons’ brand promise while enhancing its reputation across various internal and external stakeholders. The Communication and External Affairs Specialist is a champion of Team Member engagement. You will work with the Senior Manager Corporate Communications on all things communication and engagement. Inspiring Team Members to Own It and engaging our Team Members through fun, friendly, eye-catching, and informative communications while promoting Thorntons values and strategies. Lead initiatives that deliver against company objectives, department goals, and the company’s brand. Support and implement public relations activities to protect and enhance brand image, engagement and PR.