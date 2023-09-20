Communications and External Affairs intern

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for acquiring valuable insight and knowledge that can further the intern's interest in their chosen career field through gaining work experience and learning about the organization and the business. Interns work for a fixed period of time.



About the role:

Supporting delivery of C&EA internal and external activities by building strong relationships with key stakeholders to promote and protect bp’s reputation, share bp’s purpose, net zero ambition and aim, and help Oman get to net zero.

Key Responsibilities:

Support delivery of media campaigns: planning, content creation and management in line with strategic campaigns that extend bp’s audience reach, in support of bp’s business objectives.

Support delivery of SI initiatives: developing reports and managing documentation.

Support Head of C&EA Oman, Kuwait, Qatar in administrative work.

Essential Experience and Education:

Omani national.

Bachelor's degree (BA) in relevant field.

Minimum GPA of 2.8

Open for 2021,2022,2023 graduates.

Excellent Arabic & English writing skills.

Good awareness of media and social media trends.

Good critical thinking skills.

Good reporting and data management skills.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

