Communications and Media Relations Manager, U.S.

Job summary

Role Synopsis

This role will be responsible for managing the business communications and media strategy on behalf of bp America, primarily supporting our customers and products (C&P) businesses in the US. C&P includes our midstream, lubricants, aviation, mobility and convenience, marketing and next-generation businesses, and are charged with putting customer needs first. Reporting to the Head of Corporate Communications, the role will support communications for the company’s broader business interests and advocacy efforts in America.At a time when the global energy system is transitioning to a lower-carbon future, this role is on the front lines of shaping the story of how one of the world’s largest energy companies is reimagining energy for the people and the planet.This person will partner with senior executives and various teams within the U.S. Communications and External Affairs function to highlight BP’s commitment to the U.S. and help advance its broader strategic priority of achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner and helping the world get there too. The successful candidate will be comfortable in a fast-paced, environment, have experience managing multiple projects and assignments at one time, and write for a range of audiences. It’s never been a more interesting or exciting time to enter the energy industry, and this role will be right at the center of it.

Accountabilities

Work closely with Mobility & Convenience Americas (M&CA) and Castrol leadership teams – acting as a communications advisor on projects and campaigns. Provide counsel to bp business leadership on external communications strategies and tactics, including messaging, delivery and methods to engage external partners.

Support the development and stand-up of the Retail Operating Organization (ROO) and integration of Thorntons.

Provide ongoing communications support for marketing’s consumer and trade focused campaigns and press releases.

Act as liaison between customer communications and external affairs, ensuring bp’s strategy is shared while keeping customers’ (B2B) concerns top of mind.

Respond to media inquiries from international, national, local, and trade publications and broadcast outlets on a wide range of subjects.

Plan and deliver pro-active pitches to local, national and international press outlets.

Prepare communication plans, media statements, briefing papers, in-depth questions, answers and press release related to activities in the region.

Coordinate and manage press events such as press conferences, roundtables, tours, etc.

Ensure communications are factual, consistent, effective and aligned with the communications objectives and strategy of BP America and BP Group.

Work in collaboration with all channels of BP America and BP Group communications to provide support for special projects and campaigns.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Track record in internal communications or corporate communications. Strong communication skills (written and oral), excellent analytical abilities and attention to detail.

Disciplined, proactive self-starter who can quickly adapt and upskill to new requirements and who can apply their knowledge and skills to multiple initiatives.

Creative and collaborative with an understanding of how to reach relevant groups across multiple teams.

Ability to prioritize and complete tasks in a fast-paced environment; experience delivering on deadline.

Educated to degree level or equivalent.

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.