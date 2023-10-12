Community Liaison Officer (Fixed Term)

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Communications & External Affairs Group



Job Summary:



Job Description:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.



We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.



Join us and you’ll be part of a highly connected, digitally focused, agile team that develops clever ways of increasing our role in our customers’ lives.



To make this transition, we’re looking for a Community Liaison Officer who will be part of our communications, advocacy, and external affairs team with particular focus on the AREH project. As a Community Liaison Officer plays a supporting role in engagement and outcomes for Aboriginal people affected by the AREH project.

What you can expect in this role:

Support strategic Indigenous communication and engagement initiatives in support of bp's hydrogen activities in the Pilbara of Western Australia

Administration and collaboration support for Aboriginal business and employment strategies, engagement, and relationship management.

Assist bp's support for Cultural Heritage surveys managed by external stakeholders.

Social Investment engagement activities in the support of developing and implementing Aboriginal Engagement

Manage and keeping up to date, a database of local Aboriginal businesses and skills audits.

Expressions of Interest from local Aboriginal businesses in the Pilbara

Attend events and workshops associated with Aboriginal Engagement.

Implementation of agreements relating to the AREH project

What we would like to see you bring to the team:

Demonstrated experience working on projects to achieve successful outcomes.

Demonstrated knowledge of Nyangumarta laws, customs and Nyangumarta language.

Intimate knowledge of the Nyangumarta native title determination area, physical, cultural and environmental landscape.

Strong writing and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability to have collaborative and creative approach.

Demonstrated ability to work autonomously and collaboratively in a team environment.

Commitment to manage own timelines and prioritize work task.

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Advocacy, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand visual standards, Business Acumen, Campaigning, Channel Management, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Content Design, Creating and measuring impact, Crisis Communications, Digital Communication, Digital fluency, Employee Engagement, Influencing, Issues and Policy Management, Listening, Market Trends, Performance Consulting, Presenting, Social Impact Management, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.