Company Secretarial Assistant (Fixed Term)

Fixed Term position to September 2025.

The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through dynamic corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic priorities for CSO: excellence in corporate governance; simplification; building trusted partnerships.

Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is very high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance. This role will be required to focus on the delivery of a range of corporate governance deliverables and have the opportunity to grow and develop in the support of senior colleagues to meet the high expectations set out above.

Given the scope of responsibilities, working closely with other team members on their related areas will be central to being successful in this role as will the ability to build positive relationships with stakeholders across BP.As a key member of the global CSO team, this role will contribute to the team’s modernisation and transformation journey, including the identification and implementation of automation opportunities to deliver efficient end to end workflows. There is an expectation for this role to be present in the office for a minimum of 3 days a week with the option to work 2 days from home.

Purpose of role:Company secretarial activities including but not limited to:

Annual report and Accounts and Form 20-F (ARA) CSO project work:

Support the CSO project manager on the day-to-day project management of governance disclosures and help manage workflow across all areas of activity

Build relationships with internal teams including corporate reporting and external partners including our design agency and printing house.

Support the publication and launch of ARA as well as related activities including regulatory filings.

Support with reviewing ARA disclosure obligations, by driving innovation and compliance, as well as monitoring regulatory developments.

AGM project work:

General support on aspects of AGM planning and delivery.

Support with post-AGM reporting and statutory filing obligations.

Confidential / insider list management in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation

Draft, update and issue documentation and notifications to confidential/insider list members.

Undertake the quarterly review and update of results-related confidential lists.

Undertake the review of confidential/insider lists as necessary.

Drive process efficiencies as part of the insider list management process.

Share capital management :

Support on the disclosure of routine stock exchange announcements, filings and maintenance of share records.

Support on ad hoc projects, such as share issuances and buyback programmes.

Shareholder management:

Review Companies Act 2006 section 116 and 793 requests and draft responses.

Review updates to be made to the bp share centre, the online service for bp shareholders to manage their shareholding, and bp.com.

Share dividend process:

Undertake governance compliance for the plc ordinary share dividend process, including sanctions implications.

Delivery of listing compliance:

Undertake SEC Form 6-k batch filings.

Prepare and submit NYSE Foreign Private Issuer Section 303A written affirmations.

Support on ad hoc stock exchange announcements.

Support on ad hoc non-UK listing activities.

Directors & Officers Insurance:

Support on matters relating to local policies.

Corporate governance ad hoc projects - work across the plc team in the delivery of ad hoc projects, that may include but not be limited to:

Shareholder information dashboard and analytics.

Horizon scanning, including government consultations and external policy developments.

Provide high quality support on general company secretarial matters, including departmental policies related to the CSO PLC team.

There will be opportunity to support members of the team in other areas of corporate governance. There is expected to be scope over time for further opportunities to arise across other parts of CSO, depending on the interest, experience and performance of the successful candidate.

Key skills and capabilities:

You're probably already working within a large, complex, global listed organization so you'll already have:

Knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and corporate legislation.

Knowledge of UK listing regime.

Experience in a company secretarial/corporate governance role.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Ability to build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all stakeholders.

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment.

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations.

Experience of/ability to working a fast-paced, complex business.

Good commercial awareness.

Some experience of change management, particularly in process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation.

Organised and able to adapt to an ever-changing environment.

Fully or nearly qualified chartered secretary, lawyer or chartered accountant or equivalent professional qualification.

