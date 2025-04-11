Company Secretarial Assistant

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as Company Secretary Assistant!

The Company Secretary's Office (CSO) has as its purpose, to partner with the boards and businesses at bp, facilitating effective decision making through multifaceted corporate governance, whilst maintaining the good standing of bp legal entities around the world. This is achieved through focusing on the strategic

Priorities for CSO: perfection in corporate governance; simplification; building positive relationships.

Corporate governance at BP p.l.c. Has a high degree of breadth and complexity. The expectation for the quality of delivery is very high. The structure of the department reflects this with three UK members of the CSO leadership team individually having responsibility for Board and Committees, Subsidiary Governance and Corporate Governance.

You are required to focus on the delivery of a range of corporate governance results and have the opportunity to grow and develop in the support of senior colleagues to meet the high expectations set out above. Given the scope of responsibilities, working closely with other team members on their related areas will be central to being successful in this role as will the ability to build positive relationships with partners across BP.

As a key member of the global CSO team, this role will chip in to the team’s modernisation and transformation journey, including owning the identification and implementation of automation opportunities to deliver efficient end to end workflows. There is an expectation for this role to be present in the office for a minimum of 3 days a week with the option to work 2 days from home

Purpose of role

Company secretarial activities including but not limited to:

Annual report and Accounts and Form 20-F (ARA) project work

Support the CSO project manager on the day-to-day project management of governance disclosures and help lead workflow across all areas of activity, including:

Diarizing meetings with the key stakeholders team and following up on actions

from meetings

Initial Review of ARA against compliance checklist and underlying excel data

ARA benchmarking

Preparing and supervising the ARA stakeholder queries tracker

Preparing the ARA shareholder mailing matrix

Collating and inputting data for the director questionnaire app

Provide legal entity information to auditors and responding to auditor queries

Coordinate annual confirmations for director disclosures

AGM

Supporting the AGM project manager with preparations for the AGM, including:

Diarizing meetings with the AGM team and following up on actions from meetings

Preparing for venue walkthroughs

Preparing documents on display and other documents for use at the AGM

Reviewing the notice of meeting

Updating the company website

Verifying requisitioned resolutions

Supporting with AGM vote tracking



Confidential or insider list management in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation

Draft, update and issue additions / removals to the confidential/insider list members.

Record director disclosures (e.g. conflicts of interest

Share capital management

Drafting and release of daily and monthly TVR announcements through RNS Preparing share capital forms for review (including SH06, SH03 and SH04) and, once approved, publication of these forms / posting of forms to Companies House

Detail the declaration and payment of dividends

Shareholder management

Preparing of initial draft responses to shareholder correspondence, as required

Analysing and responding to 116 / 811 request

Delivery of listing compliance

Supporting with the publication of BP PLC reports, including the payments to governments report and payment practices report

Review of the BP PLC confirmation statement, and submission following approval

First review of 6k batch filings

First review of NYSE annual written affirmation / ad hoc affirmationsMaintain digital company registers

Respond to KYC requests and provide company record extracts

Corporate governance ad hoc projects - work across the plc team in the delivery of ad hoc projects, that may include but not be limited to horizon scanning targeted research

Provide high quality support on general company secretarial matters, including departmental policies related to the CSO PLC team, including:

Downloading and monitoring of team Kanban metrics

Responsibility for the annual refresh of team process notes

Support PLC team agile tag on agile ways of working

There will be opportunity to support members of the team in other areas of corporate governance. There is encouraged to be scope over time for further opportunities to arise across other parts of CSO, depending on the interest, experience and performance of the successful candidate

Key challenges faced on the role

Keeping advised technically with regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance.

Liaison with other BP functions and representing CSO internally and externally with third parties

Key Skills & Capabilities

Knowledge of the UK Corporate Governance regime and corporate legislation.

Knowledge of UK listing regime.

Experience in company secretarial/corporate governance role.

High level of accuracy and attention to detail.

Build credible and effective relationships, be seen as a trusted business partner, maintaining respect and pragmatism in dealings with all partners.

Ability to work in a team and in a collaborative environment.

Ability to carry out research independently and provide recommendations.Experience of/ability to working a fast-paced, sophisticated business.

Good commercial awareness.

Some experience of organizational change, particularly in process simplification or introduction of technology in delivery of automation.

Organised and able to adapt to a constantly evolving environment

Education / Qualifications

Fully or nearly qualified chartered secretary, lawyer or chartered accountant or equivalent professional qualification.



Experience

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a large listed p.l.c company secretarial or corporate governance team preferred.



Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.