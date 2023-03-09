Compensation Advisor

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

This role provides compensation expertise across the Americas region while ensuring compensation plans aligned with policy and local regulatory requirements. The candidate chosen will drive alignment to all internal and external policies, standards and support delivery and implementation of bp group and country reward programs.

Key Accountabilities

Accountable for providing accurate and timely compensation specialist advice

Consistent application of compensation processes and policy in line with bp group standards

Conduct assurance on compliance with policies and local regulatory requirements

Manage local country reward programs

Manage annual reward cyclical processes, such as annual pay review, employee share plans and benefit schemes, at a local level

Ensure reward related communication tools and materials are up to date and readily available to employees

Support local, regional and global reward projects as required

Provide specialist advice on the design of reward solutions and management of their implementation at a local level

Support any local collective bargaining agreement negotiations and implement outcomes

Manage local reward vendors/suppliers

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in finance, economics, or business or equivalent work experience

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Strong compensation operational skills

Solid knowledge of the regulatory, legal and social requirements for compensation management in the United States

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Fluent in English

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!