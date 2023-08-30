Competitiveness Delivery Manager - China

This role is not eligible for relocation

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to drive supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies, building an optimized supply network and managing risk to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Job Purpose

Responsible for developing a strategic supply chain pipeline of efficiency optionality.

Lead a high performance and high experience team to actively developing skills and capabilities.

Manage valuable optionality for the country SC functions.

Key Accountabilities:

Drive the transformation agenda within China supply chain.

Build manufacturing excellence capability with proper control of Safety, Quality and CAPEX.

Lead and manage supply chain resilience activities.

Lead and manage supply chain Ethic & Compliance activities.

Deliver short, medium- and long-term supply chain PCC performance.

Deliver short, medium- and long-term supply chain OCC performance.

Lead and manage BEACON integration activities within SC and cooperate the relevant functions within country (e.g. Marketing, Sales).

Requirements:

Graduate (preferably engineering) or equivalent with substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry, with the functional and leadership skills and capability.

Proficient English

Experienced end-to-end supply chain with a proven track record of leading projects, continuous improvement, optimization and transformational change with substantial experience in complex operations roles at a senior level.

In-depth understanding of supply chain operations, system and strategic portfolio.

Strong leadership skills, specifically showing a wide range of interpersonal skills applicable in different situations with staff, internal peers and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply chain development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.