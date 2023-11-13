Entity:Customers & Products
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
Drive end to end value chain competitiveness (to include non-supply chain adjacencies such as Technology, Marketing/Customer) and enabling functions (Finance, Digital/Data), by leading and/or supporting value chain transformation programs and optimization activities.
The Competitiveness Delivery Manager will drive end to end value chain competitiveness (to include non-supply chain adjacencies such as Technology, Marketing/Customer) and enabling functions (Finance, Digital/Data), by leading and/or supporting value chain transformation programs and optimization activities.
Drive end to end value chain optimization & competitiveness through key competitiveness & transformation programs/areas in areas such as:
Products & Customer focus areas - Portfolio, Offer Development & and Product life cycle management
RM and formulation value engineering programs which drive overall optionality, flexibility
Operational (Manufacturing & Distribution) related improvement programs which include cost and efficiency programs, sourcing optimization
Competitiveness enablers include program roadmaps, competitive benchmarks and costing audit & optimization
PU & Globally cascaded strategy and transformation programs and projects
Support Global Competitiveness efforts (within PPD construct) as a key SPA within the AMR PU
Support development and deployment of a competitiveness roadmap to deliver industry benchmarks and year on year performance improvements while meeting near-term performance criteria
Bachelor's Degree in the Sciences, Engineering, or related discipline / industry experience
8+ years of experience in an operational environment, preferably in a Supply Chain management role with end-to-end supply chain management experience
Project management experience an advantage
End-to-End supply chain management (Mastery)
Project & Relationship Management (Skillful)
Performance monitoring (Skillful)
Stage Gate Process Management (Skillful)
Transformation & Change Management (Skillful)
Good written and verbal communication skills (English essential)
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
$118,000 - $218,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
