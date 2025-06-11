Competitiveness & Transformation Execution Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. Bp's customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating t echnology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

This is a fast-paced role in a new and exciting part of the global supply chain with the opportunity to craft a new way of work, new capabilities and digital tools to deliver real business outcomes.

We are looking to expand our Competitiveness & Transformation (C&T) team in Supply Chain to lead the execution of projects and initiatives within our Business Technology Centre (BTC) based in Pune, India. These projects typically involve groundbreaking changes across our value chain, including to our product & raw material portfolio, supply chain network and manufacturing sites, and digital initiatives

Lead and manage a suite of projects passionate about driving competitiveness & transformation

Support the execution of the C&T agenda, including PCC (Product Cost Competitiveness), OCC (Operational Cost Competitiveness), Industrialization and Transformation.

Improve the competitiveness and efficiency of our supply chain by ensuring projects are driven at regional level effectively and with maximum pace to capture value.

Own the interface with C&T colleagues across the regions, and with global teams to ensure transparency of emerging activities and effective handover and continuity as projects progress through their lifecycle.

Support the C&T ideation process to build a continual pipeline of opportunities for Competitiveness & Transformation.

Demonstrate project management standard methodology and support/guide colleagues on execution of projects across the team.

Work closely with stakeholders in Supply Chain, Procurement, Marketing, Technology and Performance Units to ensure cross functional alignment and improve potential for project success.

Ensure tracking and assurance of value delivery from projects through agreed reporting process.

Ensure standard PMO tools/processes are adhered to, including regular status reporting and ad hoc Project/Programmed Assurance Reports for Team, Project Governance and Leadership.

12+ year experience, ideally within Lubricants, Chemicals or FMCG industries, with a solid track record of delivery.

Solid project management experience, ideally with formal qualification (e.g. PMP, Prince).

Data analysis experience, coupled with the ability to use analytics tools (e.g. Excel, Power BI) to identify insights, solve problems & make decisions.

Proven leadership skills and experience in championing relationships & managing stakeholders across different teams and levels.

Ability to manage a diverse set of activities and priorities effectively to achieve optimum result for the organization.

Able to collaborate effectively with others across different teams, cultures and geographies.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



