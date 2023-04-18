Job summary

bp - Where You Can Make a Difference

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for highly talented people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge ours and your thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!



We are looking for Completion Engineers to join the team.

About the Role

The Completion Engineer (CE) provides the engineering expertise required to deliver well designs, planning and programs that meet business objectives. The CE assures completion programs will follow the local industry regulations and conform with all bp practices and procedures. The CE is responsible for working with multi-functional peers in Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Reservoir Development, Projects, and Operations to ensure completions engineering, well planning and design meet all business objectives. This role supports the SCE and the Wells Superintendent in the safe execution of well operations by leading delivery of completions engineering support and assurance. The CE provides recommendations and guidance for risk assessments and drives the implementation of lessons learned into future well programs and standardization across the regions completions activities focusing on implementing short and long-term improvements. The individual should be capable of working independently. This role is also involved in planning and leading various region-wide continuous improvement initiatives and longer-term projects.

Key Accountabilities

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable, competitive, and productive wells through multi-functional collaboration in the design and execution of new well completions.

Assure that well control and process safety risks are recognized and managed in completions design and operations.

Provide technical guidance when execution issues or problems occur.

Drive the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, standardization opportunities, standard methodologies, success on new technology/technique trials and operational efficiencies.

Coaching/mentoring of less experienced engineers.

Provide technical guidance for risk assessments and MoCs related to specific completions operations, including deviations from bp Practices.

Conduct the engineering guidance to completions design & operations per the requirements of the bp Well Delivery practice.

Calculates completion time and cost estimates to support project FMs and well AFEs.

Technically assure the completion section of the well SOR and provide recommendations to MOCs when necessary.

Develop completion design & operational programs that adhere to the Completion Technical File Notes and associated Completion BoD. Identify need for and leads to BoD Updates.

Implement new completion procedures/practices/technology and share findings across assets and with other Regions through CoP discussions.

Develop and performance manage against single or multiple well project plans involving non-Wells stakeholders e.g., Offshore Team, Operations, Projects & Finance.

Assure the functional and technical specifications for tubulars, equipment, and sandface completion practices to deliver the expected reliability & rate/reserves.

Review benchmarking of completion execution and performance to identify areas for continuous improvement.

Essential Education and Qualifications

Bachelor of Science Degree (or higher) in Engineering (preferably Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum).

Essential Experience and Attributes

Being kind and considerate – uphold bp Core Values and Behaviors.

Have the courage to take a contrary or unpopular position.

Previous experience in industry with focus on Completions.

Other Field specific: Completions Design, Interventions and Workover Engineering & Operations, Subsea Operations, Fracturing and Stimulation, Well Performance, Data Acquisition, Rig and Equipment, Perforating, Formation Damage, Wireline, Fishing, etc.

Computer Literate in Software Packages such as WellCAT, WellPlan, (OpenWells), EDM, Landmark, StimPLAN (or equivalent).

Valid Well Control Certification.

Other Requirements Aberdeen or Sunbury based; 10% or less travel offshore, some travel to other locations as required. Desirable Experience Extensive experience in offshore, deepwater operations, and subsea well engineering.

Knowledge of sand control completions.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work across functions (Wells, Projects, Operations, ResDev) to deliver and optimize new well delivery.

Proven ability to challenge conventional thinking and identify and apply innovative ideas to complex problems.

Proven ability to apply logic and broad business and technical criteria in making operations decisions.

Previous experience with production operations and flow assurance challenges.

Knowledge of Industry Engineering Practices.

Experience working with Finance, PSCM, & Regulators

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!