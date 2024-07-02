Completion Engineer - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Wells Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
Let me tell you about the role:
Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?
We are now looking for a Completions Engineer to join our bp-TSI team in Pune, India!
From our Pune office, you will be supporting BP’s world-wide regional teams in successfully planning and delivering wells. The Completions Engineer (CE) is responsible for delivery of completions, workovers, and interventions designs, planning, execution support, and associated procedures that meet business objectives, comply with local regulations, and conform with all bp practices and procedures. The CE applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the completions, workovers, and interventions process and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution.
What you will deliver
What you will need to be successful:
Must have educational qualifications:
Bachelor of Science Degree (or higher) in Engineering (preferably Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum).
Minimum years of relevant experience:
A minimum of 4 years’ industry experience working as a completion, workovers, and/or interventions engineer
Must have experiences/skills:
Why join bp
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids (Inactive), Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells (Inactive), OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 14 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.