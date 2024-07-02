Completion Engineer - TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need talent to pursue opportunities, motivated by elite insight and expertise. We’re always aspiring for more digital solutions, balanced outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Let me tell you about the role:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?

We are now looking for a Completions Engineer to join our bp-TSI team in Pune, India!

From our Pune office, you will be supporting BP’s world-wide regional teams in successfully planning and delivering wells. The Completions Engineer (CE) is responsible for delivery of completions, workovers, and interventions designs, planning, execution support, and associated procedures that meet business objectives, comply with local regulations, and conform with all bp practices and procedures. The CE applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the completions, workovers, and interventions process and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution.

What you will deliver

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable, competitive, and productive wells through cross-functional collaboration in the design and execution of completions, workovers, and interventions.

Assures that well control and process safety risks are recognized and managed in design and operations.

Provide technical guidance when execution issues or problems occur.

Support the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, best practices, success on new technology/technique trials and operational efficiencies across bp Wells organization.

Coaches and mentors less experienced engineers.

Provides technical input for deviations from bp Practices, risk assessments and MoCs related to completions, workovers, and interventions operations.

Prepares accurate time and cost estimates to support project FMs and well AFEs.

Provides input to and updates to relevant sections of the well SoR and provides input to MoCs when necessary.

Develops programs that adhere to the Technical File Notes and associated Completions Design Documents.

Develop and integrate project plan including key stakeholders from Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Area Production, Area Development, Projects, Finance, PSCM, and Regulatory.

Assures the functional and technical specifications for tubulars, equipment, and sandface completions practices to deliver the expected reliability and rate/reserves.

Reviews benchmarking of completion execution and performance to identify areas for continuous improvement.

Recommend and author completions and subsea tree or surface tree procedures.

Provides operational support to the Well Superintendent and onsite Well Site Leader.

Supports Completions Engineering Manager (Discipline Lead)

Able to work with an integrated facility consisting of production facilities and rig operations which require SIMOPs planning and execution.

What you will need to be successful:

Must have educational qualifications:

Bachelor of Science Degree (or higher) in Engineering (preferably Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum).

Minimum years of relevant experience:

A minimum of 4 years’ industry experience working as a completion, workovers, and/or interventions engineer

Must have experiences/skills:

Engineering experience in planning and executing operations on offshore wells.

Knowledge of sand control / well stimulation techniques and equipment.

Experience in resolving performance issues with service providers and suppliers.

Well Control Accreditation at a Supervisory level for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Proficient with tubular design theory and related software (i.e. WellCat)

Proficient with Torque and Drag modeling and related software (i.e. WellPlan).

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work across functions (Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Area Production, Area Development, Projects, Finance, PSCM, and Regulatory) to deliver and optimize well delivery and well activity.

Experience in the following fields desired: Subsea Well Operations; Well Performance; Drilling and Completion Fluids; Bridging Theory; Data Acquisition; Rigs and Equipment; Hydraulic Fracturing; Well Stimulation; Perforating; Formation Damage; Wireline; Coil tubing; Fishing; etc.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.