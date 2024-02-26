This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Discover how our diverse, talented people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team.

Join our team and advance your career as:

Completion & Intervention Well Site Leader

If you join our team, you may have the following responsibilities:

Always demonstrate HSE Leadership and to all members of the Completion & Interventions team.

Safe execution and delivery of the Completion, well intervention and well integrity operations in line with legislation, HSE expectation and BP Policy and procedures.

Monitoring compliance with all statutory and company standards and procedures.

Auditing/self-verification for both the activity and management systems of all completion and well intervention service providers.

Ensuring maintenance of all completion and well intervention equipment in accordance with the BP Technical Integrity Standards and auditing for compliance.

Provide input to well design, completion and intervention programmes, and operations and logistics planning.

Supervising the safe and efficient implementation of all well completion and intervention programmes.

Monitoring all well site personnel and materials movements to ensure that there are no delays to operation.

Ensuring accurate and timely reporting of all completion rig and well intervention site activities.

On-site well services and service company monitoring and first-level cost control/approval.

Well-site incident reporting and investigation.

Capture and reporting of lessons learned.

In this role, we have the following requirements:

Open for Nationals only

High Diploma or above in engineering.

Minimum of 7 years of experience in Completion & Intervention operations.

Familiarity with Microsoft Office and ability to work with Excel or other spreadsheet programmes.

Personal Attributes:

Teamwork: Ability to build, maintain and nurture working relationships, cooperatively with personnel from a range of other disciplines and Teams.

Communications: Ability to listen and then communicate effectively to all, reducing complex arguments into easily understood concepts.

Influence: Ability to formulate Your own ideas and generate solutions to complex issues, describing and discussing these with other personnel.

Drive and Initiative: Ability to consistently identify, develop and implement solutions that improve the safety and efficiency of well operations.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

