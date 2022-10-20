Completions Engineer

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

Grade HResponsible for the engineering planning and execution of well completions to meet the Statement of Requirements, developing knowledge of how best to conduct completions design and activities in line with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.

The Lead Completion Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Supervisor. This role will work with engineering, subsurface, and the field organization to deliver economically optimized completions. The position is responsible for planning, execution, and optimization of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload requires an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep pace of activity while pushing design evolution.