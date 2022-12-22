Completions Engineer

Preferred Qualifications: This role is accountable for the planning, design, and execution of well completion projects and complex well interventions and fostering multi-disciplinary collaboration

Work with asset and optimization teams to optimize and improve current completion designs, methods, and interpret learnings

Evaluate new technology, field trials, optimizations and present analysis and learnings to cross-functional teams

Evaluate and optimize wellbore designs with input from drilling and production

Facilitate learning’s from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with input from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and/or BU Area Managers

Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement

Aid the asset team in BP's environmental aims, particularly in low carbon completion technology and produced water recycling

Lead decision making, planning, and forecasting for wells with input from all affected teams

Support PSCM and Execution Team in supplier performance management

Manage project cost cycle through AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution

This role is responsible for actively supporting ongoing operations Deliver timely and accurate completion designs and procedures that are in conformance with applicable policies, standards, process, and regulations Work closely with field staff and WSL and follow daily activity of all assigned wells Actively monitor operational data and progress to identify leading indicators of issues and optimization opportunities Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSL's and participate in operational calls Communicate directly and effectively with field staff, WSL, superintendent, and management when unplanned well challenges arise Mentor and assist fellow completion engineers in planning and execution challenges Help aid in incident investigations as assigned Make regular field visits to operations to expand personal development and foster relationship with field personnel

