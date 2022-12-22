Site traffic information and cookies

Completions Engineer

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Wells Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143914BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

At bp/bpx energy, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations around the world working across almost every part of the energy system, we are reinventing our business to help us reduce the carbon in our operations, grow new low carbon businesses and products, and actively advocate for progressive climate policies.
We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find ways to tackle some of the world’s biggest issues. But we know we can’t do it alone. So whether you’re at the start of your career, or a have few years under your belt, we are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention who can bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.

The Lead Completion Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Supervisor. This role will work with engineering, subsurface, as well as the field organization to deliver economically optimized completions. The position is responsible for planning, execution, and optimization of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload will require an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep up with pace of activity while pushing design evolution.

Basic Qualifications:

  • Fosters an environment of safety-first operations
  • Demonstrates ability to achieve high performance goals and meet deadlines in fast paced environment
  • Possesses the grit necessary to tackle any challenge and a growth mindset to improve operations, designs, and process under a high workload
  • Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or related field
  • Minimum of 10 years’ experience in completion or well intervention engineering
  • Extensive operational planning and execution experience with coil tubing, workover, and wireline for unconventional onshore wellbores
  • Skilled in analyzing unconventional well performance utilizing reservoir transient analysis and production optimization through casing and well design
  • Broad understanding of artificial lift designs and limitations
  • Experience working in multi-disciplinary development teams in the Haynesville

Preferred Qualifications:

  • This role is accountable for the planning, design, and execution of well completion projects and complex well interventions and fostering multi-disciplinary collaboration
  • Work with asset and optimization teams to optimize and improve current completion designs, methods, and interpret learnings
  • Evaluate new technology, field trials, optimizations and present analysis and learnings to cross-functional teams
  • Evaluate and optimize wellbore designs with input from drilling and production
  • Facilitate learning’s from Post Well Reviews, AAR, End of Well Reviews with input from Wells Operations, Production Engineering, and/or BU Area Managers
  • Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement
  • Aid the asset team in BP's environmental aims, particularly in low carbon completion technology and produced water recycling
  • Lead decision making, planning, and forecasting for wells with input from all affected teams
  • Support PSCM and Execution Team in supplier performance management
  • Manage project cost cycle through AFE, execution, supplements, and invoice resolution
  • This role is responsible for actively supporting ongoing operations
    • Deliver timely and accurate completion designs and procedures that are in conformance with applicable policies, standards, process, and regulations
    • Work closely with field staff and WSL and follow daily activity of all assigned wells
    • Actively monitor operational data and progress to identify leading indicators of issues and optimization opportunities
    • Provide operational and engineering technical support to onsite WSL's and participate in operational calls
    • Communicate directly and effectively with field staff, WSL, superintendent, and management when unplanned well challenges arise
    • Mentor and assist fellow completion engineers in planning and execution challenges
    • Help aid in incident investigations as assigned
    • Make regular field visits to operations to expand personal development and foster relationship with field personnel

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,100-$232,677
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

