Completions Engineer

|At bp/bpx energy, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations around the world working across almost every part of the energy system, we are reinventing our business to help us reduce the carbon in our operations, grow new low carbon businesses and products, and actively advocate for progressive climate policies.
We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find ways to tackle some of the world’s biggest issues. But we know we can’t do it alone. So whether you’re at the start of your career, or a have few years under your belt, we are looking for people who share our passion for reinvention who can bring a fresh perspective, collaborative spirit, and challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero.
The Lead Completion Engineer will report to the Completion Engineering Supervisor. This role will work with engineering, subsurface, as well as the field organization to deliver economically optimized completions. The position is responsible for planning, execution, and optimization of wells. Due to the high pace and volume of the development, this challenging workload will require an experienced individual with a strong operational and technical background to keep up with pace of activity while pushing design evolution.
Basic Qualifications:
Preferred Qualifications:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,100-$232,677