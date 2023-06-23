Completions Engineering Manager (Discipline Lead))

In bp Wells, we have a vision to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, and competitive well operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision. We are now looking for a Completions & Interventions (C&I) Engineering Manager to support our GoM operations. This role leads a team of completions and interventions engineers to support well activity in the Region, leading the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 14 more}
