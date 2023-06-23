Completions Engineering Manager (Discipline Lead))

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

In bp Wells, we have a vision to be the operator of choice in the basins in which we choose to operate. Safe, reliable, and competitive well operations are critical to be able to achieve this vision. We are now looking for a Completions & Interventions (C&I) Engineering Manager to support our GoM operations. This role leads a team of completions and interventions engineers to support well activity in the Region, leading the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells.

Production & Operations



Wells Group



In this role you will:

Verify that activities are conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures, and regulations.

Manage and deploy completions engineering resources to support business activity.

Provide the Well Operations team with technical support when issues occur during the well execution and draws on Central team resources to provide expert advice for assistance.

Provide guidance for technical assurance associated with completions activities within the squads, and ensures a balance between the Functional / Team and business needs.

Responsible for partnering with peers in Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Reservoir Development, Projects and Operations to ensure completions engineering well planning and design meet all business objectives.

About you:

A minimum of 12 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry with focus on Completions Engineering and Operations. At least a portion of experience should be in subsea wells.

History of taking on leadership responsibilities and supporting team development

Technical Skills: Completions Design, Interventions and Workover Engineering & Operations, Subsea Operations, Fracturing and Stimulation, Well Performance, Data Acquisition, Rig and Equipment, Perforating, Formation Damage, Wireline, Fishing, etc.

Good knowledge of Agile techniques, and proactively looks to grow knowledge & capabilities in Agile methodology

In addition, it would be helpful if you had:

A valid Well Control Certification

Extensive experience in GOM offshore, deepwater operations, and subsea well engineering.

Extensive knowledge of sand control completions

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to work across functions (Wells, Projects, Operations, ResDev) to deliver and optimize new well delivery

Ability to challenge conventional thinking and identify and apply innovative ideas to complex problems.

Ability to apply logic and broad business and technical criteria in making operations decisions.

Previous experience with production operations and flow assurance challenges.

Thorough knowledge of BPs Engineering Practices and the courage to take a contrary or unpopular position.

Experience working with Finance and PSCM and resolving issues performance with suppliers.

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



