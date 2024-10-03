Completions & Interventions Engineer

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

The Completions and Interventions Engineer (C&IE) is responsible for delivery of completions, workovers, and interventions designs, planning, execution support, and associated procedures that meet business objectives, align with local laws, and conform with all bp practices and procedures.

The C&IE applies in-depth subject knowledge as an independent practitioner in the completions, workovers, and interventions process and performs a leading role in multi-discipline team planning and execution support of single well projects!



Key Accountabilities:

Deliver safe, compliant, reliable, competitive, and productive wells through multi-functional collaboration in the design and execution of completions, workovers, and interventions.

Assures that well control and process safety risks are recognized and managed in design and operations.

Provide technical guidance when execution issues or problems occur.

Support the sharing and implementation of lessons learned, best practices, success on new technology/technique trials and operational efficiencies gained from assigned asset and transfer learning across GoM assets.

Coaches and mentors less experienced engineers.

Identify well control and process safety risks, preventions, mitigations, and self-verification expectations in well design and operations. Leads and supports hazard assessments during job design to help prepare engineering solutions to achieve sophisticated job objectives.

Facilitate, drive, document MOCs, HAZOPs, risk assessments, and / or deviations as needed related to GoM asset specific completions, workovers, interventions, and integrity operations, including deviations from bp Practices.

Provide engineering guidance to completions, workovers, and interventions design and operations per the requirements of Well Delivery Workflow and Well Activity Workflow.

Prepares accurate time and cost estimates to support project FMs and well AFEs.

Provides recommendations to and updates to relevant sections of the well SoR and provides input to MoCs when necessary.

Develops programs that adhere to the Technical File Notes and associated Completions Design Documents.

Implements new completions and interventions procedures, practices, or technologies and shares learnings across assets and with other Regions through CoP discussions.

Support in detailing appropriate well barriers in written procedures and may visit well site or vessel to provide engineering support during job execution.

Develop and integrate project plan including key collaborators from Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Area Production, Area Development, Projects, Finance, PSCM, and Regulatory.

Assures the functional and technical specifications for tubulars, equipment, and sandface completions practices to deliver the expected reliability and rate/reserves.

Reviews benchmarking of completions execution and performance to identify areas for continuous improvement.

Recommend and author completions and subsea tree or surface tree procedures.

Provides operational support to the Well Superintendent and Completions and Intervention Well Site Leader onsite.

Ensures effective well project closure and well handover to Area Production including handover documentation and endorses post-job reviews.

Supports Wells Engineering Manager

Able to work with an integrated facility consisting of production facilities and rig operations which require SIMOPs planning and execution.



Essential Education:

Bachelor of Science Degree (or higher) in Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical, or Petroleum is preferred).

Essential Experience and Attributes:

A minimum of 5 years’ industry experience with focus on completions, workovers, interventions and/or well integrity engineering and operations. At least a portion of experience should be in subsea completions.

Other specific fields: Completions, Workovers, and Interventions Design, Engineering, and Operations; Subsea Well Operations; Fracturing and Stimulation; Well Performance; Data Acquisition; Rigs and Equipment; Perforating; Formation Damage; Wireline; Fishing; Well Integrity Management; etc.



Other Requirements:

Houston based role (Primary Westlake Campus); less than 10% travel (vendor bases, offshore, conferences, etc.)



Desirable Criteria and Qualifications:

Experience in GoM offshore, deepwater operations, and subsea well engineering.

Knowledge of sand control completions.

Knowledge of Well Integrity Management.

Excellent interpersonal skills and proven ability to work across functions (Wells Engineering, Wells Operations, Area Production, Area Development, Projects, Finance, PSCM, and Regulatory) to deliver and optimize well delivery and well activity.

Ability to challenge conventional thinking and identify and apply innovative ideas to complex problems.

Ability to apply logic and broad business and technical criteria in making operations decisions.

Experience with production operations and flow assurance challenges.

Experience working with Finance and PSCM and resolving issues performance with suppliers.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

