Completions & Interventions Engineering Manager (DL)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join bp and help us verify the quality of Completion & Intervention (C&I) engineering for well activity, leading the delivery of safe, reliable, and competitive wells?

We are now looking for Completions & Intervention Discipline Manager to join our team in Baku, Azerbaijan!

The C&I Discipline Manager is verifying activities conducted in line with the relevant internal and external standards, procedures, and regulations. The successful candidate will play a vital role in managing and deploying C&I engineering resource to support business activity.

The incumbent will interact with Integrated Well Delivery, Production Management Squads and Offshore Operations to support safe and compliant new well delivery and well work.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only

Key accountabilities:

Technical and leadership support on delivery of C&I activities and continuous improvement projects on safety, well reliability, cost optimization, emission reduction, simplification, digitalization and other business aspects

Verify technical quality of C&I engineering work providing expertise and advice to discipline members.

Ensure consistency in C&I activities in the region - standard templates, ownership of region-wide technical file notes or deviations and embedding standards changes published from Wells Solutions.

Verify regional regulations are understood and designs compliant.

Promote engineering self-verification and oversight of the C&I work in the business.

Technical review and input to Risk Registers and Risk assessments. Risk assessment of deviations from standards and outlining technical actions to mitigate risk. Holds decision rights as part of the Management of Change practice for C&I related deviations.

Capture and embed engineering lessons and documenting these through ConneXus for global uptake.

Manage the development of the C&I engineers in the business. This includes responsibility for the performance assessment cycle, and competency management.

Participate in capability, deployment, and discipline health discussions for C&I personnel.

Strategic view of rigline completions and interventions, optimization and Simops efficiency opportunities.

Decision rights as part of the Well delivery and Well activity workflow processes technical documents and decision points.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Skills and experience:

Well Interventions / Integrity Senior Level Leadership background with minimum 12years experience

Experience in leading engineering teams with recognized delivery of success within a wide range of Well Interventions.

Proven track record of strong leadership experience in leading multicultural teams with a focus on growing and developing talent and building an inclusive culture

Experience in project management, setting up and leading ambiguous teams towards the outcome of product deployment

Strong understanding of Well Interventions (Sand Management, Water Shut Off, Gas Shut Off) and Integrity, where these exposures should extend from land to offshore (dry/ wet tree) based activities

Demonstrate an attitude of what is possible versus what we have done and is able to bridge the gap between the two projecting a forward plan with ultimate goal of execution working to mitigate risks and failure modes

Experience of coaching, mentoring and developing junior staff

Desirable criteria

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within the recognized field

Why join our team

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.