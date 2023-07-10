Completions and Interventions Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations? We are now looking for the Completion and Intervention Engineer (C&I) to join our team! In this position you will directly report to Senior C&I Engineer and will be responsible to ensure safe and efficient planning and execution of C&I Operations to meet AGT production targets. You will also be accountable to deliver engineering practice, design, job planning, scheduling, execution and post appraisal as well as provide operation assurance at the well site during execution. Successful candidate will interact with Integrated Well Delivery and Production Delivery Units and Offshore Production Operations to support safe and compliant new well delivery and well repair work. Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Would you like to join bp and help us embed a strong integrated operating culture to support the delivery of safe, reliable and efficient operations?We are now looking for the Completion and Intervention Engineer (C&I) to join our team!In this position you will directly report to Senior C&I Engineer and will be responsible to ensure safe and efficient planning and execution of C&I Operations to meet AGT production targets. You will also be accountable to deliver engineering practice, design, job planning, scheduling, execution and post appraisal as well as provide operation assurance at the well site during execution.Successful candidate will interact with Integrated Well Delivery and Production Delivery Units and Offshore Production Operations to support safe and compliant new well delivery and well repair work.Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.



Job Description:

What you will deliver

Be a part of the relevant Squad and provide C&I inputs for efficient job delivery

Write all completion, intervention and workover programs and associated amendments (WellCAT, Wellplan, Prosper, etc.) as required to support operations delivery at well site

Assist Senior C&I Engineer in the preparation of well decision support package documents such as SoRs and BoDs

Perform Complete Well on Paper/Intervene Well on Paper and Washup meetings

Provide rig site operational support during execution phase working closely with Senior C&I Engineer and operation supervisors

Capture and share job learnings with the wider C&I Teams, including learnings from HSE related events

Provide supervision, mentoring, coaching and training as the need arises in the development of younger engineers

Act as Contract Accountant Manager for one of the Contractor Company’s services

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Essential skills and experience

Solid experience in Completion and Intervention Opertions

Proven track record of delivery of Well Completion, Well Intervention

Solid knowledge in Engineering Software Packages such as WellCAT, WellPlan, OpenWells, PackPro, Landmark

Ability to travel offshore

Strong communication, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment

Able to work independently with little supervision

Strong English language proficiency, both written and spoken

Desired Criteria:

Well Control for Subsea and Surface Supervisory Level to Industry Accreditation for example (IADC, IWCF or equivalent)

Offshore survival (BOSIET) or equivalent and approved Offshore Medical Certificate

Experience and understanding of wellwork, well integrity, well barriers and petroleum engineering



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Equipment integrity assurance, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Source control for wells, Subsea tree, Supplier Performance Management, Surface wellheads and xmas trees, Through-tubing fishing, Tubular handling and installation for wells, Well barrier design, selection and construction, Well barrier operation, monitoring and maintenance, Well Control, Well intervention pressure control {+ 3 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.