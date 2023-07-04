Complex Fluids Specialist

Global Subsurface Solutions provides specialist technical support to bp’s regional businesses in various areas including complex fluids. As a specialist reservoir engineer, Complex Fluids practitioners provide technical expertise globally in understanding the fluid properties, the associated risk, and mitigation strategy for our resilient hydrocarbon business and low carbon energy transition.
Entity:Production & Operations
Subsurface Group
Job Family Group:
Global Subsurface Solutions provides specialist technical support to bp’s regional businesses in various areas including complex fluids. As a specialist reservoir engineer, Complex Fluids practitioners provide technical expertise globally in understanding the fluid properties, the associated risk, and mitigation strategy for our resilient hydrocarbon business and low carbon energy transition.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Complex fluids support covers the entire project cycle by planning the fluid sampling and analysis for renewal to modeling the fluid phase behavior for projects and operations. Over the past few years, the complex fluids specialists are also being called on more and more to advise on the fluids implications for CCS and Hydrogen projects.
In this role you will gain:
Vital skills in Complex Fluids that are essential to both resilient hydrocarbon and low carbon energy transition
Extended network across P&O, I&E, and regions
Deeper understanding of BP businesses from different perspectives
Exposure to cutting edge research in low carbon transition
Working relations with various disciplines such as geoscience, engineering, microbiology, production chemistry, etc
In addition to holding a BSc degree in petroleum engineering, chemical engineering or similar it is important that you also demonstrate:
Understanding of thermodynamics and hydrocarbon phase behavior
Curiosity to learn new competencies, gain experience in new areas and apply these insights to assist managing bp’s fluids risks.
Ability to manage multiple requests and deadlines working in an agile manner within the complex fluids squad and wider Reservoir Performance and Base Management Unit.
Business acumen and performance orientation to appreciate the business decisions that the fluids input will inform
It would be beneficial to also have:
Graduate degree in science or engineering
Experience in reservoir engineering, geofluids and petroleum systems, flow assurance, or process engineering
Ability to manage technically challenging problems and developing novel solutions
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.