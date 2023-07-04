Complex Fluids Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Global Subsurface Solutions provides specialist technical support to bp’s regional businesses in various areas including complex fluids. As a specialist reservoir engineer, Complex Fluids practitioners provide technical expertise globally in understanding the fluid properties, the associated risk, and mitigation strategy for our resilient hydrocarbon business and low carbon energy transition.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Global Subsurface Solutions provides specialist technical support to bp’s regional businesses in various areas including complex fluids. As a specialist reservoir engineer, Complex Fluids practitioners provide technical expertise globally in understanding the fluid properties, the associated risk, and mitigation strategy for our resilient hydrocarbon business and low carbon energy transition.



Job Description:

About the role

Complex fluids support covers the entire project cycle by planning the fluid sampling and analysis for renewal to modeling the fluid phase behavior for projects and operations. Over the past few years, the complex fluids specialists are also being called on more and more to advise on the fluids implications for CCS and Hydrogen projects.

In this role you will gain:

Vital skills in Complex Fluids that are essential to both resilient hydrocarbon and low carbon energy transition

Extended network across P&O, I&E, and regions

Deeper understanding of BP businesses from different perspectives

Exposure to cutting edge research in low carbon transition

Working relations with various disciplines such as geoscience, engineering, microbiology, production chemistry, etc

What you will deliver

Plan the fluid sampling and surveillance programs.

Oversee the fluid analysis in the third-party laboratories and conduct quality check and estimate in-situ reservoir fluid properties from PVT data.

Develop equation of state models and table of properties for reservoir dynamic performance prediction, flow assurance, process simulation, and multiphase flow meter configuration.

Simulate reservoir souring to support projects and operations.

Participate in Integrated Fluids Reviews (IFR) for major projects (hydrocarbon, CCS and potentially H2). Inform the fluid risk management by providing fluid analysis results.

Support development of complex fluids workflow and practices including fluids database, software applications, and internal tools

All the above are delivered in collaboration with various stakeholders from subsurface, projects, regional teams, and external vendors.

What you will need to be successful

In addition to holding a BSc degree in petroleum engineering, chemical engineering or similar it is important that you also demonstrate:

Understanding of thermodynamics and hydrocarbon phase behavior

Curiosity to learn new competencies, gain experience in new areas and apply these insights to assist managing bp’s fluids risks.

Ability to manage multiple requests and deadlines working in an agile manner within the complex fluids squad and wider Reservoir Performance and Base Management Unit.

Business acumen and performance orientation to appreciate the business decisions that the fluids input will inform

It would be beneficial to also have:

Graduate degree in science or engineering

Experience in reservoir engineering, geofluids and petroleum systems, flow assurance, or process engineering

Ability to manage technically challenging problems and developing novel solutions

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Cost-conscious decision-making, Data acquisition strategy, Data Analysis, Data Management, Dynamic reservoir description, Fluid Properties, Fluid sampling and analysis, Monitoring, measuring and verification, Reservoir and storage unit modelling, Reservoir quality, Resource and storage development plans, Resource and storage estimation, Secondary recovery forecasting, Secondary recovery planning, Static reservoir description, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Subsurface verification and assurance, Well and area performance, Well planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.