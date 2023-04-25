Compliance Advisor

Job summary

About the role



The Regulatory Advisor is the technical resource for Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) regulatory compliance guidance, coaching and assistance to Gulf of Mexico (GoM) Operations (Exploration, Operations, Projects and Wells) and functional teams. They will develop and submit permit applications and plans required by BSEE/BOEM for exploration, drilling, intervention, production and decommissioning of oil and gas in GoM. This person will also conduct self-verification activity for the permitting process and maintain continuing knowledge of BSEE/BOEM legislative and regulatory requirements, including new emerging regulations, which may have impact on regional activities.

Accountabilities

Interpret regulatory requirements as they pertain to exploration, drilling, production and decommissioning of oil and gas activities in GoM and provide guidance to GoM Operations and functions.

Document, communicate, and verify implementation of operational controls for BOEM/BSEE regulatory permits.

Deliver permit applications and plans related to exploration, drilling, interventions, production, and decommissioning of oil and gas activities in GoM in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

Provide on-call, after hours and vacation coverage for the Regulatory team on a rotational basis.

Establish and maintain open, proactive and responsive relationships with governmental agencies.

Implement BSEE/BOEM HSE regional regulatory advocacy strategies, as assigned.

Serve as a representative and leader for BP on various trade associations, industry advisory groups and at appropriate public forums, as assigned.

Provide recommendations on the development and implementation of the GoM Region permitting processes and procedures and will conduct self-verification activity for the permitting processes and procedures.

Lead all bi-annual regulatory permitting training to the appropriate Operations, Wells, and Projects leadership and staff.

Take required training, such as HUET, required for travel offshore.

Participate in the GoM Incident Management Team (IMT).

Essential Education and Experience

5+ years’ experience in the oil & gas industry.

Gulf of Mexico regulatory permitting experience.

Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Desirable Criteria

Demonstrable history of successful project management, including management and adherence to tight timelines.

Direct field experience or significant exposure to front line field deployed staff through previous roles.

Technical expertise in drilling or production operations.

Role is based in Houston, but annual travel to offshore hubs/rigs and periodic travel to regulatory agencies or industry meetings is required.

Our Promise to You