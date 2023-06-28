Compliance Advisor - Analytics & Innovation

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders, and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

A Compliance Advisor for Analytics & Innovation is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) Trading and Shipping (“T&S”) team.

Reporting to the Compliance Director, analytics & innovation this role is expected to support E&C T&S globally by helping deliver technologically advanced efficiencies, tools, and solutions in the areas of surveillance and regulatory compliance.

The position will assist in seeing opportunities to improve reporting, looking for synergies or trends globally or across commodities, and in the event of a major inquiry or investigation, providing surge bandwidth to the regional compliance teams.

The purpose of the team is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp Code of Conduct, Global Trading Guidelines and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation, and maintenance of a program consistent with Group Ethics & Compliance strategy.

Key accountabilities

Help develop and drive technological solutions intended to improve and build upon and/or replace current surveillance tools.

Find opportunities for efficiencies in activity sets globally within E&C T&S

Provide support for business integrity and E&C T&S inquiries and investigations, as needed.

Assist in augmenting and supporting the training and capability of E&C T&S personnel performing trade analytics.

Essential education

Undergraduate degree or equivalent required.

Essential experience and job requirements

Keen understanding of the monitoring, analytics, and reporting tools used by compliance organizations in highly regulated areas.

History of developing and delivering technical solutions, tools, and dashboards

Experience with MAGNA, Scila, Power BI, Palantir, Python and/or similar systems

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical, paper-based trading regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and internal policies.

Knowledge and experience using Artificial Intelligence, automation, and/or machine learning.

Innovative, creative, and incisive, with excellent analytical, technical, reporting, and computing skills

Creating and managing compliance information & performance reporting showing integrity, courage, and sound judgment about compliance & ethics

Effective communication skills to engage leadership, with the ability and self-confidence to respectfully challenge, seek proactive pragmatic solutions and contribute to complex issues.

Self-starter with advanced technical knowledge/experience and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Cultural/geopolitical awareness with ability to role model bp’s values & behaviors.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.