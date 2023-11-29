This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting environmental regulatory compliance and the delivery of regulatory activities, including inspections and reporting, using basic technical capabilities to provide day-to-day operational support and advice on environmental permit compliance.



Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energieleverancier met 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen. We werken elke dag om licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren aan miljoenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een bedrijf te worden dat netto geen CO2 uitstoot. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil maken dan is deze vacature wat voor jou?

Compliance Advisor

Om onze ambities tot uitvoer te brengen zijn wij op zoek naar een Compliance Advisor met ervaring die ons Environmental, Social and Carbon team binnen onze raffinaderij in Rotterdam komt versterken. Je ondersteunt en adviseert ons team op het gebied van HSE-wetgeving, vergunningen, beleid en procedures.

Je beheerst daarvoor één of meer van de volgende aspecten:

Monitoring van wijzigingen en updates van regelgeving.

Werken met en/of ontwikkelen van compliance registers en “task managers” voor industriële omgevingen.

Onderhouden van relaties met regelgevende instanties en externe belanghebbenden.

Uitvoeren van HSE-audits en begeleiden van lokale autoriteiten tijdens inspecties.

Het aanvragen van milieu- en/of watervergunningen.

Start bij ons als Compliance Advisor en maak een verschil door:

Het ondersteunen van het team door het bieden van tijdige begeleiding en service aan operationeel personeel om te voldoen aan bedrijfs- en wettelijke vereisten.

Verder ontwikkelen en onderhouden van het HSE-compliance register en compliance “task management” van de raffinaderij.

Te zorgen voor vereiste en actuele (milieu)vergunningen en het voldoen aan milieuregelgeving, waardoor we mensen van energie kunnen blijven voorzien.

Een goede relatie te onderhouden met verschillende bevoegde gezagen (DCMR, RWS, VRR, NEa, etc.).

Het uitvoeren van HSE-audits.

Het versnellen van onze digitale transformatie.

Te bouwen aan meer integratie en samenwerking in lijn met onze visie.

Onze productie en operatie veiliger te maken, risico’s te reduceren en waar mogelijk te standaardiseren.

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende:

Bachelor of masterdiploma in environmental engineering/ milieutechniek of gelijkwaardig

Minimaal 5 jaar relevante werkervaring

Kennis van Nederlandse en Europese milieuwet- en regelgeving

Nauwkeurig en systematisch

Goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal

Goede communicatieve vaardigheden

Goede kennis van MS Office applicaties, met name Excel

Interesse?

Laat het ons dan zo snel mogelijk weten. Mocht je problemen ervaren tijdens het sollicitatieproces en het aanmaken van een account via onze website, stuur dan je sollicitatie met CV naar onze corporate recruiter, Mart Grootenboer via onderstaand e-mail adres of bel hem op onderstaand nummer.

Corporate recruiter

Mart Grootenboer

📞:+316 517 696 33

📧: mart.grootenboer@bp.com



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



