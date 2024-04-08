Compliance Analyst

Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
This role will independently handle compliance management process and ensure a robust compliance management system for all bp India entities through regularly interacting with business and taking initiatives to develop the process further. The role involves interaction with all the business functions viz. Manufacturing/ plants, Sales & Distribution, Marketing, HR/IR, Corporate Finance, IT, external IT vendor, associate businesses etc.
Compliance Monitoring & Reporting
Effective streamlining and management of the legal compliance tool
Ensuring comprehensive compliance coverage of all regulations, rules, guidelines, laws applicable to the organisation, on the tool.
Periodic analysis of compliance status and evaluate gaps on the basis of reports generated from the system.
Review of implementation of corrective action(s) and preventive action(s) provided by functional heads / process owners for deviations, if any.
Ensure timely completion of reporting of compliance status by the units. This involves personal interaction with the people at locations.
Collating compliance certificates from business units / teams and preparing consolidated compliance report and dashboards for Compliance Officer and process owners.
Compliance Review
Site visits for assessment of compliance status and interacting with the line function to understand the implementation of law, deviations, if any, and then working towards corrective action along with the process owners.
Regulatory Updates
Disseminating relevant regulatory updates periodically. Also circulating flash updates whenever there is amendment in existing regulations and a new regulation is introduced. This involves interacting with process owners for understanding implication of the changes and including the same in the updates.
Compliance Portal Administration
Regularly updating the system with regulatory changes by preparing / modifying check points in the system, within set turn-around time (TAT).
Regularly updating the system with the organisational changes by re-assigning authorisations and responsibilities for reporting compliances, within set TAT.
Carrying out hygiene check to ensure proper functioning of the system.
Troubleshooting with the help of IT team and compliance monitoring IT tool service provider, within TAT defined as per agreed SOP.
System user facilitation
Creating a compliance manual and maintaining an updated compliance calendar.
Handling complaints and queries from users, with own research or help from process owners.
Ensuring that queries raised offline / online are closed within agreed TAT.
Maintaining monthly query logs, with details of resolution and closure.
Responding to audit queries
Compliance Research
Carrying out research on specific legal subjects / topics to help business on interpretation and implementation of a given provision / law.
Gathering knowledge on industry best practices on compliance management process.
Developing a Standard Operating process (SOP) for operating the compliance tool. The said SOP has to be drawn up in consultation with the service provider, process owners and line function(s).
Compliance Training
Designing and developing training material for conducting online and onsite training programmes
Preparing training schedule in co-ordination with process owners and line function for conducting training programmes.
Conducting / assisting other team members in conducting effective training sessions at units for apprising the people with compliance process and its importance. Seek feedback / suggestions for improvement from process owners.
Qualification: Law degree
Experience: 5+ years of experience with exposure to compliance related activities including managing the compliance tool in a large-scale manufacturing concern, preferably FMCG industry.
Experience of administration of compliance management system
Awareness of all laws, rules, guidelines, regulations affecting the lubricant manufacturing set-up, branch and plant locations, including but not limited to legal metrology, labour, industrial and environment laws
Good analytical, interpretation and drafting skills
Good at MS Office
Critical personality attributes
Good Communication Skills
Self driven / motivated
Right Attitude towards learning new things / topics
High level of integrity
Flair to interact with people
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
