Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Compliance Analyst is a fundamental role within the geography to ensure bp entities are compliance with all the mandatory activities, reports, and operations according to local regulation as well as collaborate on the bio sustainability certification in whatever schemes are needed such as ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification).

The person in the role would be also accountable of supporting any local opportunity of voluntary demand on bio for all businesses.

Key Accountabilities

Produce the LTO (license to operate) reports to authorities related to fuels sales and bio-obligation as well as take action on a number of activities required to comply with local legislation.

Support the business to develop and deliver voluntary demand offers fulfilling the Sustainability Rules.

Also, the role would be accountable of analyzing any new requirements and develop processes and tools to allow bp be compliance in the most efficient way. ETS II, SAF mandate, UDB and voluntary demand are part and examples of developing subjects.

Be open for continuous improvement of procedures, processes, systems, and tools to increase accuracy and improve information availability for stakeholders as well as to gain more efficiency and integrity.

Proactively identify and communicate possible risks faced by the business, proactively warning to effectively mitigate them.

Initiative and motivation to work closely with entitys like Supply Operations, Marketing Supply, Finance & Production Planning Team, Planning & Performance supply. B2B/M&C, T&S, Tax, Authorities, External Auditors and 3rd parties.

Essential Education

Bachelor's Degree in business, engineering, science, or technology are preferred

Essential Experience

Experience in the energy and/or biofuels industry and legislation

Skills

Analytical skills and advance user of tools (Excel, databases)

Ability to understand complicate situations with several overlapping effects.

Proven communication and strong influencing skills.

Written and oral proficiency in English



Skills:

