Responsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.

The Compliance Analyst, Trading & Shipping (T&S) role reports into Iberia Accounting, Reporting and Control Finance Manager and will take overall lead for Accounting, Reporting and Control matters for the T&S entities in Spain. This includes quarterly group reporting, annual statutory reporting according to Spanish GAAP and coordination with internal and external audit. The Spanish T&S entities include one regulated entity, and the scope of this role covers matters relevant to this regulated entity, including monitoring and reporting of capital adequacy to the central T&S finance teams in London.



The role requires close connectivity with multiple teams including the local Commodity Risk team, T&S Accounting Reporting and Control team in London, Global Business Service (GBS) and Treasury.





Regulatory compliance



Prepare and submit financial information requested by the regulator

Monitor regulated share capital of the entity and identify need for interventions

Prepare key financial data for the regulated entities stewardship meeting

Prepare and submit responses to adhoc requests from the regulator e.g. surveys

Treasury & Control

Supervise Bank of Spain foreign transaction reporting and sign payments for T&S entities

Support Due Diligence activities and reporting requirements for internal controls application.

Statutory – Spanish GAAP requirements

Prepare Statutory Annual Accounts and Board directors report for all T&S entities in Spain, including regulated entity and propose appropriate adjustments to adapt T&S financial statement produced under IFRS to Spanish GAAP in coordination with auditors and local tax.

Responsible for the group vs stat bridges and the completion on behalf of the Board of Non-Financial Information coordinating different businesses over different locations.

SPA for the coordination of T&S external audit in alignment with the rest of the Spanish entities

Ensure compliance to statutory standards and mercantile requirements, including completion of statutory journals books in alignment with legal deadlines.

Participation in projects & initiatives providing analysis and inputs for Structure and Financing Process (SFN), with respect to local corporate finance aspects in T&S.

Link with tax department for statutory requirements and provide support on inspections.

A Master's or bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification

Proven experience on Derivative accounting (IFRS and Spanish GAP) and regulated markets reporting as well as statutory reporting under Spanish GAAP

Energy business understanding would be a plus.

More than 5 years of proven experience in Finance roles

Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)

Strong affiliation with regulatory framework

Ability to analyse and communicate complex amounts of data/reports

Team-player, reliable, trustworthy, dealing well with stress and keeping calm in hectic situations

Manage several priorities and work independently with limited guidance

Experience in commodity derivatives, regulated markets and statutory reporting

Studies in Business administration / Economics

Fluent in Spanish and English both in writing and speech

Excellent command of Excel/ data visualization/ Power BI

Build control & compliance into finance processes.

