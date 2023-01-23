Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Compliance Analyst, Trading &amp; Shipping

Compliance Analyst, Trading &amp; Shipping

Compliance Analyst, Trading & Shipping

  • Location Spain - Central - Madrid
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 144663BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.

Join our team as Compliance Analyst, Trading & Shipping – Spain


About the role itself:

The Compliance Analyst, Trading & Shipping (T&S) role reports into Iberia Accounting, Reporting and Control Finance Manager and will take overall lead for Accounting, Reporting and Control matters for the T&S entities in Spain. This includes quarterly group reporting, annual statutory reporting according to Spanish GAAP and coordination with internal and external audit. The Spanish T&S entities include one regulated entity, and the scope of this role covers matters relevant to this regulated entity, including monitoring and reporting of capital adequacy to the central T&S finance teams in London.

The role requires close connectivity with multiple teams including the local Commodity Risk team, T&S Accounting Reporting and Control team in London, Global Business Service (GBS) and Treasury.


What would be your responsibilities?

Regulatory compliance

  • Prepare and submit financial information requested by the regulator
  • Monitor regulated share capital of the entity and identify need for interventions
  • Prepare key financial data for the regulated entities stewardship meeting
  • Prepare and submit responses to adhoc requests from the regulator e.g. surveys

Treasury & Control
  • Supervise Bank of Spain foreign transaction reporting and sign payments for T&S entities
  • Support Due Diligence activities and reporting requirements for internal controls application.

Statutory – Spanish GAAP requirements
  • Prepare Statutory Annual Accounts and Board directors report for all T&S entities in Spain, including regulated entity and propose appropriate adjustments to adapt T&S financial statement produced under IFRS to Spanish GAAP in coordination with auditors and local tax.
  • Responsible for the group vs stat bridges and the completion on behalf of the Board of Non-Financial Information coordinating different businesses over different locations.
  • SPA for the coordination of T&S external audit in alignment with the rest of the Spanish entities
  • Ensure compliance to statutory standards and mercantile requirements, including completion of statutory journals books in alignment with legal deadlines.
  • Participation in projects & initiatives providing analysis and inputs for Structure and Financing Process (SFN), with respect to local corporate finance aspects in T&S.
  • Link with tax department for statutory requirements and provide support on inspections.


What should you bring to this role?
  • A Master's or bachelor’s degree in Finance, Business, or Accounting and/or equivalent accountant qualification
  • Proven experience on Derivative accounting (IFRS and Spanish GAP) and regulated markets reporting as well as statutory reporting under Spanish GAAP
  • Energy business understanding would be a plus.
  • More than 5 years of proven experience in Finance roles
  • Advanced ability of English and Spanish (written & spoken)
  • Strong affiliation with regulatory framework
  • Ability to analyse and communicate complex amounts of data/reports
  • Team-player, reliable, trustworthy, dealing well with stress and keeping calm in hectic situations
  • Manage several priorities and work independently with limited guidance


Want to join the team? This means:
  • Experience in commodity derivatives, regulated markets and statutory reporting
  • Studies in Business administration / Economics
  • Fluent in Spanish and English both in writing and speech
  • Excellent command of Excel/ data visualization/ Power BI
  • Build control & compliance into finance processes.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place.
Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an Engl

Apply Search all jobs at bp