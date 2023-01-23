Responsible for supporting the implementation of the compliance framework to improve the effectiveness of financial controls, risk management and fraud policies, using sound technical capabilities to provide assurance, support the implementation of new control procedures and identify financial reporting risks.
Join our team as Compliance Analyst, Trading & Shipping – Spain
About the role itself:
The Compliance Analyst, Trading & Shipping (T&S) role reports into Iberia Accounting, Reporting and Control Finance Manager and will take overall lead for Accounting, Reporting and Control matters for the T&S entities in Spain. This includes quarterly group reporting, annual statutory reporting according to Spanish GAAP and coordination with internal and external audit. The Spanish T&S entities include one regulated entity, and the scope of this role covers matters relevant to this regulated entity, including monitoring and reporting of capital adequacy to the central T&S finance teams in London.
The role requires close connectivity with multiple teams including the local Commodity Risk team, T&S Accounting Reporting and Control team in London, Global Business Service (GBS) and Treasury.
What would be your responsibilities?
Regulatory compliance