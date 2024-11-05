Compliance Coordinator

This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Retail Group



You will be responsible for providing advice and support on straightforward HSE&C related matters, supporting in the accurate and timely resolution of HSE&C related noncompliance findings. This role is responsible for agency engagement and project support along with key compliance program rollouts.

-Track and update the notice of noncompliance matrix to support the HSE&C portfolio including report discovery, communication, and follow up.

-Support the Regulatory Applicability program by supervising and updating leadership on the trends and upcoming regulatory changes that impact our network i.e. OSHA, FDA, and EPA.

-Assist in the interpretation and delivery of regulatory requirements.

-Act as the support for Subject Matter Experts (SME) for HSE regulations in all operating regions.

-Support and supervise our alarm management platform.

-Establish relationships with contractors leading all aspects of alarm management and inspections.

-Support the inspection and deficiency programs. Coordinate regularly with internal HSE&C Advisors and Managers.

- 3 years of relevant business experience

-Bachelor’s Degree Required

-Demonstrated ability to handle third party relationships, including contractors and regulators Knowledge or ability to interpret HSE regulations

-Consistent record of handling multiple priorities and flexing to respond to unanticipated events as needed

-Strong presentation skills Strong problem-solving skills

-Strong interpersonal skills (verbal and written)

-Ability and track record of engaging at all levels of the organization and effectively building trust, support, and dedication Listens carefully and considers different perspectives

This position will report to the HSE&C Retail Compliance Manager and directly support the HSE&C Advisors and Division Food Safety Advisors

They will be interacting with third party contractors, vendors, and internal collaborators such as operations, and finance.

This role will be required to collaborate and engage with federal, state and local government agencies



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



