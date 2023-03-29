Compliance Director, Eastern Hemisphere

Job summary

Would you like to lead a regional team who assess and advise on best practices in Ethics & Compliance for Trading & Shipping (T&S) Asia Pacific & Middle East (APME)? In Ethics & Compliance (E&C), our goal is to promote and protect our reputation by building bp's capacity for ethical behavior and its capability to comply with externally defined laws and regulations, the Code of Conduct and related group standards.



We have an excellent opportunity for a Regional Compliance Director, APME to join our experienced team and contribute to our long-term results. The RCD, APME is accountable for strategy, planning, policymaking, and delivery of the E&C framework across T&S’s activities in APME, consistent with the external legal, regulatory, and market requirements, bp’s Code of Conduct, the GTGs, and bp policies and procedures, and in line with the global policies and strategy adopted by the global Compliance Directors with commodity lines in APME.



You will be expected to exhibit strong leadership on compliance matters across T&S APME. You'll also be expected to maintain effective relationships with a range of stakeholders and be a fully participating and respected member of the leadership team of T&S APME leadership team and the extended global leadership team of E&C T&S.



In this role, the post holder will be expected to work closely with all stakeholders in APME across the T&S businesses and enabling functions, ensuring that this program is designed to maximize the long-term success of T&S and bp.



You'll be responsible for overall E&C cohesion and regulatory response in APME, including without limitation, by working in close cooperation with Refined Products Trading (RPT), Gas & Power Trading International (GPTI) and Low Carbon (LCS) teams to ensure the regional approach is consistent with the global policies and standards except where the differences are clearly warranted by circumstances or in support of experimentation.

Key Accountabilities:

Promoting E&C within, and leading an effective E&C program for, APME, in line with the APME compliance risk profile.

Contributing to, supporting, and implementing the E&C T&S agenda, and actively working for the success of their peers and subordinates.

Develop and maintain a strong working knowledge of business activities across all business areas, legal entities and offices supported by E&C in APME, including as appropriate activities undertaken outside of APME which may be booked to APME’s legal entities.

Develop and maintain a comprehensive and strong understanding of regulatory and E&C T&S policy requirements, particularly in terms of their impact of activities in APME.

Work with E&C T&S teams in other regions to understand and implement any regulatory requirements from other jurisdictions as they relate to APME.

Provide strong leadership to the T&S APME LT on ethics and compliance matters; manage timely investigations of matters raised through Open Talk or other Speak Up communication channels.

Ensure an effective management framework to enable the operation of the E&C T&S APME team, including prioritization, resource management, succession planning and organization.

Direct line management responsibilities for the Senior Compliance Manager, RPT to

include performance management and career development. Dotted line management responsibilities for the Senior Compliance Manager, GPTI.

Accelerating the growth and development of talent in E&C APME.

Ensuring a strong minimum analytical capability across E&C T&S APME.

Manage and co-ordinate relationships with external regulators and contribute to advocacy strategy for the business, (MAS, ESG, ASIC).

Ensure appropriate and timely escalation of regulatory and compliance issues and liaising with bp Legal, other relevant parts of E&C T&S and business representatives as required.

Maintain oversight of the compliance monitoring program across APME. Program to include monitoring of transactions and business communications for issues related to anti-market manipulation, anti-bribery and corruption, competition and anti-trust, international trade sanctions and anti-money laundering, and reviews such as regulatory requirements assessments, desk reviews, bench profiles, legal entity and post implementation reviews.

Provide support and strategic advice on the definition and implementation of the scope, processes, procedures and training, with a view to providing leading practice in compliance monitoring for an energy trading company.

Promoting Speak Up and accountability.

Innovating, re-thinking, and questioning ways of working to drive continuing improvement.

Other duties as assigned. As part of a dynamic and ever-changing business.

Familiarity and/or relationships with key regulators and exchanges in APME.

Able to assess complex/technical issues and make tough calls.

Ability to lead, coach and continually develop and enable an inclusive, energized and high performing team that is interoperable and focused on effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving, and planning.

Key influencer with advanced technical knowledge and experience and powerful influencing, impacting and communication skills.

Ability to respectfully challenge, seek pragmatic solutions and add value to complex, multi-disciplinary issues.

Cultural and geopolitical awareness.

Exemplar and role model for ethical, value-focused leadership and ability to engender followership.

Strong leadership and influencing/impacting skills.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:Essential Education:• University degree or equivalent working experience.Desirable criteria and qualifications:• Experience of working with a regulator• Significant experience in a commodity trading business either in a Compliance, Finance, Risk, Legal or front office capacity.#LI-Onsite