Compliance Manager

Job summary

Grade G

We now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager specializing in Regulatory Reporting obligations and requirements to act as the leader of our EU Regulatory Reporting Team. This person will be responsible for ensuring adherence with EMIR, MiFID II and REMIT reporting requirements across the trading function. You will provide advice and guide our business, while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. In this role, you will work alongside the Senior Compliance Manager and Compliance Director, leading a small team of regulatory reporting experts.

