Could you help us keep powering the world in the right way?
At bp, we deliver heat, light and mobility to people all around the world, in ways that will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. Here, some of the world’s best talent is working on powering-up the world in a safe and sustainable way. And when you join, you’ll play a vital role too.
Within Ethics and Compliance (E&C) you’ll work across our many functions and business segments. You’ll promote and protect our reputation by building our capacity for ethical behaviour. And ensure bp is complying with the world’s laws and regulations. Here, it’s our role to support high business performance within ethical boundaries. And to encourage everyone to raise issues and address risks in the right way.
About the opportunity:
You’ll work closely with our team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You’ll give timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.
To support bp’s Trading and Shipping business, you’ll identify, assess and monitor compliance risks, as well as develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and E&C requirements. Under the guidance of your compliance director and senior compliance manager, you’ll oversee the implementation of challenging projects and monitor trading activity on exchanges. What’s more, at bp you’ll mitigate risks, advise entire teams and connect with some of the world’s best talent. As part of E&C, you’ll have an impact on our entire business.
Responsible for working with the E&C team to implement an effective and consistent compliance program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the oil trading and origination business. You’ll be highly aware of exchange rules as well as ABC and AML compliance and internal and international policies. You'll manage compliance information and performance reporting, act with integrity, courage and sound judgement.
In more detail, you will have the opportunity to: