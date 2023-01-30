The Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) team supporting Trading & Shipping’s (“T&S”) Gas & Power Trading Americas (“GPTA”) business unit. The position is responsible for executing the E&C T&S compliance framework by performing surveillance of business transactions and communications, influencing a culture of strong controls and compliance, delivering training on compliance topics and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures related to the trading and marketing of energy commodities within GPTA’s trading & marketing business.
The purpose of the Ethics & Compliance – Trading & Shipping function is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp code of conduct, Global Trading Guidelines & Requirements and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with the corporate E&C strategy.
