Job summary

The Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) team supporting Trading & Shipping’s (“T&S”) Gas & Power Trading Americas (“GPTA”) business unit. The position is responsible for executing the E&C T&S compliance framework by performing surveillance of business transactions and communications, influencing a culture of strong controls and compliance, delivering training on compliance topics and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures related to the trading and marketing of energy commodities within GPTA’s trading & marketing business.

The purpose of the Ethics & Compliance – Trading & Shipping function is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp code of conduct, Global Trading Guidelines & Requirements and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with the corporate E&C strategy.

Key accountabilities:

The position reports to the Senior Compliance Manager and is primarily responsible for performing surveillance of business activities, influencing culture, delivering training and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with all laws, regulations and bp policies and procedures.

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of trading activity, strategies and business communications in order to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations enacted by external regulatory authorities (e.g., CFTC, FERC, and exchanges) as well as bp’s internal policies and procedures.

Participate in commercial team meetings in order to better understand strategies and advise on ethics & compliance issues so as to facilitate the creation of a robust ethical and compliant culture.

Understand existing laws, rules and regulations impacting GPTA’s trading & marketing businesses while monitoring for developments, proposals and new regulatory requirements to assess potential impacts and participate in the implementation of systems, processes and procedures to meet these requirements.

Develop and deliver training sessions on ethics & compliance related topics and provide timely and accurate advice/guidance to GPTA’s trading & marketing businesses.

Form positive relationships with business unit personnel – Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory, Finance, Innovation & Engineering (“I&E”), People & Culture (P&C) and other E&C regional teams to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C T&S program.

Essential education:

BA, BS or other equivalent degree.

Essential experience & job requirements:

5 – 10 years working in or supporting a natural gas, power and/or energy commodities trading & marketing business.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate working in a fast-paced environment.

Analytical problem solver.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result.

Advanced technical skills (e.g. Microsoft Excel, Access, Teams, Power BI, etc.).

Desirable criteria:

Deep understanding of the natural gas, power and/or derivatives trading businesses (i.e. instruments, exposures, valuations, strategies and vernacular)

Excellent presentation, oral and written communication skills

Why Join bp:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!