Job summary

Role Synopsis

Within Ethics & Compliance (E&C), our main goal is to support bp business groups and functions in promoting an ethical culture and work environment, and effective compliance risk management.

The Compliance Manager, will provide support to bp’s Gas and Power Trading (GPTA) business in the Americas.

The role reports to the Senior Compliance Manager and is primarily responsible for assisting the BP Energy Company (a subset of GPTA business) Chief Compliance Officer (BPEC CCO) with ensuring that BPEC meets its regulatory requirements as a provisionally registered swap dealer under the 2010 Dodd Frank (DF) Wall Street Transparency and Protection Act.

In this position, you will work across business and functional lines, including risk, finance, commercial, legal and compliance, to understand their requirements under the regulation and their policies and procedures which ensure compliance with those requirements. You will also ensure that all Dodd-Frank training obligations are met, including the annual refresher training for existing staff. This role will also be a contact for National Futures Association (NFA), which is the entity that oversees BPEC’s performance as a swap dealer.

Key Accountabilities

Assist BPEC Chief Compliance Manager with the management of all Dodd Frank swap dealer regulatory obligations.

Prepare the COO Annual Report – Work with all functions within BPEC to gather and manage all the data necessary for the completion of the COO Annual Report. This includes testing documentation, updates to policies and procedures, attestations, resourcing levels and assisting in the preparation, review, and submission of the report.

Manage the Dodd Frank Governance Committee, including the preparation of agendas, compilation of meeting materials, leading the meeting, preparing minutes and following up on action items.

Act as security manager for BPEC’s access to NFA’s online registration system. This will include processing any registration changes of the firm and individual registrants and completing NFA’s Annual Questionnaire as part of its NFA membership renewal process.

Interface with the NFA, including responding to requests, manage audits, manage their reviews of BPEC policies and procedures and the submission of all required documents.

Review and update DF annual training courses Develop and manage the training development and rollout.

Form strong relationships with business unit personnel – Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory, Finance, Innovation & Engineering (“I&E”), People & Culture (P&C) and other E&C regional teams to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall Dodd Frank compliance program.

Essential Education

BA, BS or other equivalent degree.

Experience and Job Requirements

5 – 10 years working in or supporting a natural gas, power and/or energy commodities trading & marketing and retail business.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a fast-paced environment.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result. Ability to interact at all levels in the organization.

Strong presentation, oral and written communication skills

Strong project management skills

Understanding of Dodd Frank regulatory requirements

Desirable Criteria

Experience of working with a regulator.

At least 5 years of experience in a commodity trading business either in a Compliance, Finance, Risk, or front office capacity.

Understanding of the natural gas, power and/or derivatives trading businesses (i.e. instruments, exposures, valuations, strategies and vernacular)

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.