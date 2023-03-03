Job summary

As a compliance manager, you’ll work closely with our team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You’ll give timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.



To support bp’s Trading and Shipping business, you’ll identify, assess and monitor compliance risks, as well as develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and E&C requirements. Under the guidance of your compliance director and senior compliance manager, you’ll oversee the implementation of challenging projects and monitor trading activity on exchanges. What’s more, at bp you’ll mitigate risks, advise entire teams and connect with some of the world’s best talent. As part of E&C, you’ll have an impact on our entire business.

The Compliance Manager is responsible for working with the E&C team to implement an effective and consistent compliance program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the oil trading and origination business. The role will liaise with other E&C team members to ensure strong relationships and knowledge sharing across E&C.

What does the day to day look like?

you will have the exciting opportunity to:

Identify, assess and monitor ethics & compliance risks and requirements applicable to the trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and other enabling functions, establishing compliance as an enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of questions or incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.



What do we want to see from you!

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience.

It would also be essential that you have:

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading

A background in oil products and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.