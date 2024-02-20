Compliance Manager - Commodities / Energy Trading

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



About the opportunity:

You’ll work closely with our team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You’ll give timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C.



To support bp’s Trading and Shipping business, you’ll identify, assess and monitor compliance risks, as well as develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and E&C requirements. Under the guidance of your compliance director and senior compliance manager, you’ll oversee the implementation of challenging projects and monitor trading activity on exchanges. What’s more, at bp you’ll mitigate risks, advise entire teams and connect with some of the world’s best talent. As part of E&C, you’ll have an impact on our entire business.



Responsible for working with the E&C team to implement an effective and consistent compliance program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the oil trading and origination business. You’ll be highly aware of exchange rules as well as ABC and AML compliance and internal and international policies. You'll manage compliance information and performance reporting, act with integrity, courage and sound judgement.



Identify, assess and monitor ethics & compliance risks and requirements applicable to the trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and other enabling functions, establishing compliance as an enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of questions or incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.





Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading.

A background in commodities and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials.

BP STRATEGY & SUSTAINABILITY



If you’re a sustainability focused strategic thinker, this could be for you: The purpose of strategy & sustainability is to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic ‎direction for us to deliver on our ambition of reimagining energy for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organisation bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organisation.



Join us and help us achieve our purpose through:‎



A modern, dynamic and collaborative approach to strategy, sustainability and capital allocation – ‎you will work with the businesses, finance and the broad organisation to support the ‎delivery of our ambition, our aims and our financial aspirations. Together we will help frame and make the ‎optimal trade-offs and choices for us.



A lens on sustainability as a competitive advantage – you will drive sustainability to unleash new ‎business opportunities, growth and value to us.‎



Proprietary bp insights – you will focus on developing a distinctive understanding of global ‎economics, energy markets, customer needs and competitors to support our businesses and ‎strategy.‎



Proactive shaping of external policy – you will define where our company stands on matters of public policy – ‎in line with our aims – as well as how we can contribute to proactively shape the external ‎environment across regions.‎



Strategic oversight of our carbon management activities – you will coordinate and drive progress ‎on our net zero ambition and aims.‎



Effective ethics and compliance as a driver of organisational and business sustainability – you will ‎support our bp business groups and other entities in promoting an ethical culture and work ‎environment, and effective compliance risk management.‎



Enabling our company and its businesses to achieve their goals – where our organisation holds expertise, we will ‎use it collaboratively and constructively.



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



