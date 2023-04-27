Compliance Manager - Hydrogen and Structured Solutions

Job summary

We now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager based in London to provide support to our Hydrogen and Structured Solutions business. In this role, you will work closely with our Global Ethics and Compliance (E&C) team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products and activities. You will also give timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. In this role, you will work alongside and for more complex tasks, under the guidance of the Senior Compliance Manager based in Singapore and Compliance Director's based in London and Singapore.

What does the day to day look like?

Identify, assess, monitor compliance risks and requirements applicable to the gas, power and LNG trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with Exchange rules and regulatory requirements;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s standards and procedures related to trading compliance, including on the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT);

Develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and Ethics & Compliance requirements;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and establishing compliance as functional business partner; Build strong working relationships with other Compliance team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents; Provide compliance advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.



What do we want to see from you!

You'll have relevant University degree or equivalent working experience.

It would also be essential that you have:

Deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper-based trading. A background in gas, power, LNG and/or treasury products and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Phenomenal communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.