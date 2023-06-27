Compliance Manager (Japan)

Job summary

We have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager to provide support to our wider LNG, Power, Hydrogen and Treasury solutions business in Japan. The role will initially focus on Power and LNG trading and gradually expand to cover other areas of the business. The Compliance Manager will work closely with our global Ethics and Compliance (E&C) team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. Responsible for providing timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. In this role, you will be the single point of contact in our Tokyo office, under the guidance of the Senior Compliance Manager and Compliance Director based out of Singapore. 当社では、日本における全般的なLNG、発電、水素、およびトレジャリーに関するソリューションビジネスを担当するコンプライアンスマネージャーという魅力的なポジションを募集しています。このポジションでは、まず発電およびLNGトレーディングに関する業務を担当した上で、段階的に当社ビジネスの他の分野についても担当していただきます。コンプライアンスマネージャーは、グローバル倫理コンプライアンス（E&C）チームと緊密に連携して、様々なBP製品を対象とする効果的で一貫性のあるコンプライアンスプログラムを導入する役割を担います。さらに、当社ビジネスに対する助言やガイダンスを適時に提供する責任を負い、E&Cチーム全体における知識共有や関係構築に尽力していただきます。このポジションは、シンガポールを拠点とするシニアコンプライアンスマネージャーおよびコンプライアンスディレクターの指揮下において、当社東京オフィスでの単一の問い合わせ窓口となります。

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



You will have the exciting opportunity to:

Identify, assess, monitor compliance risks and requirements applicable to traded products(physical and paper-based) and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with Exchange rules and local regulatory requirements;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and E&C requirements for both physical and financial traded products;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring program and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Develop relationships/partnerships with the business and establish compliance as enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.



About you:

You will have a relevant University degree or equivalent working experience.

Deep understanding of the energy commodity trading businesses and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper-based trading.

A background in Power products and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of energy supplier regulations, financial regulations, exchange rules. Able to manage regulatory relationships with METI, JFSA and other market operators preferred.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with critical thinking ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Ability to develop and deliver training materials

Proficiency in Japanese and English is required

より具体的には、以下のような刺激的な業務を担当していただきます：

· 取引される商品（実物の／書類ベースの）およびオリジネーション業務におけるコンプライアンス関連のリスクや要件を特定、評価、監視する。

· 取引所における取引活動を監視し、取引所規則および現地の規制要件への遵守を徹底する。

· 規制およびコンプライアンスや、金融サービス／市場の不正操作についての関連するすべての規則を含む、取引上のコンプライアンスに関するBPのポリシー／手順についてのトレーニングの実施を支援する。

· 物理および金融市場で取引される両方の商品に対する、規制要件およびE&Cによる要件についての理解を深め、維持する。

· 事業計画の策定や各ビジネスグループにおける変更の導入につき、進捗を監視し、提案や助言を提供する。

· リスクベースのモニタリングプログラムに関する業務を実行し、実行される対策や推奨事項に対して記録作成業務が貢献できるようにする。具体的には以下を含むが、これらに限りません：

o 他社との企業関係／パートナーシップを推進すると同時に、ビジネスパートナーと連会する際のコンプライアンスを徹底する。

o E&Cチームの他のメンバーとの力強い協力関係を構築し、効果的な知識共有およびインシデントの迅速な解決を実現する。

o E&Cチームに対し、担当地域内のプロジェクト実施に関する助言、監督を提供する。

新規の事業活動に伴うリスクを特定、軽減する業務を支援する。

求められる人材：

関連する専攻の学士号または同等の職務経験が必要です。さらに、以下の条件を満たす必要があります：

· エネルギー商品のトレーディングビジネスについての深い理解、実物／書類ベースの取引において取引される商品や、市場、および戦略についての知識を持つこと。

· 発電分野の製品および／またはトレーディングに関連するバックグラウンドを持つ方を特に優遇します。

· エネルギー供給事業者に対する規制、金融規制、取引所規則に関連した勤務経験、知識、および理解を持つこと。経済産業省、金融庁、および他の金融取引所との間で規制関連の業務管理が可能な方を優遇します。

· コンプライアンス、モニタリング、およびサーベイランス関連の業務を設計、実施した経験を持つこと。

· 誠実さ、勇気、および賢明な判断力を行使できること。

· 当社組織の全レベルにわたり、影響力を行使できること。

· 急激な変化を続けるグローバルな業務環境において、個人およびチームプレイヤーとして定められた目標を達成するために、職業倫理の高さ、熱意、および創造性を発揮できること。

· 次のステップを見据えた上で、業務運営上の細部まで念頭に置いた問題解決スキルと、批判的思考能力を持つこと。

· 様々な事項についてE&Cチームに助言を提供し、望まれる成果を達成するために様々なスタイルに対応し、多様なパートナーとの合意を形成するために、高いコミュニケーション能力や対人スキルを持つこと。

· 細部にわたり卓越した分析能力および報告作成スキルを持つこと。

· トレーニング資料を作成、提供できること。

日本語と英語に堪能であること。



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.