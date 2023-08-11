Job summary

Grade G We now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager specializing in Regulatory Reporting obligations and requirements to act as the leader of our EU Regulatory Reporting Team. This person will be responsible for ensuring adherence with EMIR, MiFID II and REMIT reporting requirements across the trading function. You will provide advice and guide our business, while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. In this role, you will work alongside the Senior Compliance Manager and Compliance Director, leading a small team of regulatory reporting experts.

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

Grade GWe now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager specializing in Regulatory Reporting obligations and requirements to act as the leader of our EU Regulatory Reporting Team. This person will be responsible for ensuring adherence with EMIR, MiFID II and REMIT reporting requirements across the trading function. You will provide advice and guide our business, while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. In this role, you will work alongside the Senior Compliance Manager and Compliance Director, leading a small team of regulatory reporting experts.



Job Description:



Could you help us keep powering the world in the right way? At bp, we deliver heat, light and mobility to people all around the world, in ways that will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. Here, some of the world’s best talent is working on powering-up the world in a safe and sustainable way. And when you join, you’ll play a vital role too.



Within Ethics and Compliance (E&C) you’ll work across our many businesses and functions, maintaining an independent view and setting clear expectations and requirements to manage compliance risks adequately and effectively. You'll promote and protect our reputation by building our capacity for ethical behavior. And ensure bp is aligning with the world’s laws and regulations. Here, it’s our role to support high business performance within ethical boundaries. And to encourage everyone to raise issues and address risks in the right way.

We now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager specializing in Regulatory Reporting obligations and requirements to act as the leader of our EU Regulatory Reporting Team. This person will have responsibility to lead the team that ensures our adherence to multiple regulatory reporting obligations under regulations such as EMIR, MiFID II, REMIT and MAS. You will provide advice and guide our business, while sharing knowledge and building positive relationships across all E&C. In this role, you will work alongside the Senior Compliance Manager and Compliance Director, leading a small team of regulatory reporting authorities.



What does the day to day look like?

Provide leadership and day-to-day oversight of the regulatory reporting team in terms of allocation of tasks and activities and meeting internal and external deadlines.

Ability to coordinate and lead regulatory change initiatives.

Monitor regulatory reporting activities and provide assurance to senior management on our compliance specifically related to EMIR, MiFID II, REMIT and MAS requirements, ensure processes and controls are aligned with regulatory rules and obligations.

Engage with various internal stakeholders on project and BAU levels to discuss regulatory reporting requirements and its operational impact on transaction reporting.

Identify, assess and monitor regulatory reporting risks and requirements applicable to the business, assisting with planning and implementing any necessary policy / process changes as these evolve.

Develop and maintain a deep understanding of regulatory obligations in relation to EMIR, MiFID II, MAS and REMIT. Provide input and support the forward strategic vision for regulatory reporting globally.

Drive regulatory change and deliver continuous improvements which provides the appropriate

processes and controls for reporting requirements.

Review and identify areas of standardisation and simplification across the EU and other regions, to improve efficiency and teamwork within the global regulatory reporting team.

Support training on regulatory requirements and bp’s standards and procedures related to trading compliance.

Support and provide regulatory reporting advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area.

Develop relationships/partnerships with the business and establishing compliance as a key enabler and partner.

Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.



What do we want to see from you!



You will have deep knowledge and expertise in regulatory reporting in a commodity trading environment. You’re a people leader and problem solver, who can work both as part of a team and individually. Your interpersonal skills are top-of-the-class, and you have a strong work ethic, with the ability to handle priorities and deliver under pressure. You have experience delivering regulatory reporting projects in one or more reporting jurisdictions. You will be comfortable challenging the norm to raise standards, recommend industry best practices and promote reporting efficiencies.



Solid understanding of regulatory rules with demonstrable experience of interpretation and application of regulatory obligations across a trading organization. You must have a demonstrable track record of upskilling others and sharing regulatory knowledge.



What you can expect from us!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.