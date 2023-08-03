Job summary

The Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) team supporting Trading & Shipping’s (“T&S”) Gas & Power Trading Americas (“GPTA”) business unit. The position is responsible for executing the E&C T&S compliance framework by performing surveillance of business transactions and communications, influencing a culture of strong controls and compliance, delivering training on compliance topics, and providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures related to the trading and marketing of energy commodities within GPTA’s trading & marketing business. The purpose of the Ethics & Compliance – Trading & Shipping function is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp code of conduct, Global Trading Guidelines & Requirements and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with the corporate E&C strategy.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



The position reports to the Senior Compliance Manager and is primarily responsible for performing surveillance of business activities, influencing culture, delivering training and providing guidance to the business.

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of trading activity, strategies and business communications in order to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations enacted by external regulatory authorities (e.g., CFTC, FERC, and exchanges) as well as bp’s internal policies and procedures.

Participate in commercial team meetings in order to better understand strategies and advise on issues so as to facilitate the creation of a robust culture.

Understand existing laws, rules and regulations impacting GPTA’s trading & marketing businesses while monitoring for developments, proposals and new regulatory requirements to assess potential impacts and participate in the implementation of systems, processes and procedures to meet these requirements.

Develop and deliver training sessions on ethics & compliance related topics and provide timely and accurate advice/guidance to GPTA’s trading & marketing businesses.

Form strong relationships with business unit personnel – Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory, Finance, Innovation & Engineering (“I&E”), People & Culture (P&C) and other E&C regional teams to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C T&S program.

BA, BS or other equivalent degree.

BA, BS or other equivalent degree.

5 – 10 years working in or supporting a power and/or energy commodities.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate working in a fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving and interpersonal skills.

Advanced technical skills (e.g. Microsoft Excel, Access, Teams, Power BI, etc.).

Deep understanding of the power, natural gas and/or derivatives trading businesses (i.e. instruments, exposures, valuations, strategies and vernacular)

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



