Job summary

The Compliance Manager is responsible for working with the E&C team to implement an effective and consistent compliance program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the oil trading and origination business. The role will liaise with other E&C team members to ensure strong relationships and knowledge sharing across E&C.

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Identify, assess and monitor ethics & compliance risks and requirements applicable to the trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to:

Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and other enabling functions, establishing compliance as an enabling business partner;

Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of questions or incidents;

Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and

Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.

Required Experience:

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading

A background in oil products and/or trading would be a strong advantage.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships.

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity.

Great communication and interpersonal skills – capable of advising on E&C matters and adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result and build consensus with diverse partners.

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

