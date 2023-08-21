Job summary

The Ethics & Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) Trading and Shipping (“T&S”) team supporting the Refining and products trading Americas (“RPTA”) business. As we reimagine BP this role will be instrumental in executing the compliance framework by ensuring the surveillance program is robust, delivering training on compliance topics in an innovative way and participating in trading, marketing and origination strategies by providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures. The purpose of the Ethics & Compliance trading and shipping team is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp Code of Conduct, Global Trading Guidelines and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with Group Ethics & Compliance strategy.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of trading activity, strategies and business communications in order to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations enacted by external regulatory authorities and exchanges, as well as bp’s internal policies and procedures.

Understand existing laws, rules and regulations impacting the Refining and products trading business while monitoring for developments, proposals and new regulatory requirements to assess potential impacts and participate in the implementation of systems, processes and procedures to meet these requirements.

Actively participate in commercial team meetings in order to better understand strategies and be sought after as an expert for advice on ethics & compliance issues so as to facilitate the creation of a robust ethical and compliant culture.

Manage cross-regional ethics & compliance projects and participate in cross-functional projects and working groups supporting the Refining and products trading business.

Develop and deliver training sessions on ethics & compliance related topics and provide timely and accurate advice/guidance Refining and products trading business.

Form strong working relationships with Commercial Teams, Legal, Regulatory Affairs, Commodity Risk, Finance, Innovation & Engineering, and Counterparty Due Diligence to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C T&S Program.

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

5-10 years working in or supporting a Refining and products trading business

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading

Knowledge and understanding of regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and internal policies

ABC and AML compliance experience

Ability to understand and synthesize legal and regulatory concepts and translate for business stakeholders

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with the ability to apply these skills as all levels of the organization

Strong influencing, impacting and communication skills to engage up to SVP level; self-confidence to respectfully challenge, seek pragmatic solutions and contribute to complex issues

Self-starter with advanced technical knowledge/experience and ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills

Strong work ethic and ability to work creatively to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a teammate working in a global role

Problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step

Support and delivery of training materials

Undergraduate degree required; graduate degree preferred

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

