The Ethics & Compliance Manager is a key member of the Ethics & Compliance (“E&C”) Trading and Shipping (“T&S”) team supporting the Refining and products trading Americas (“RPTA”) business. As we reimagine BP this role will be instrumental in executing the compliance framework by ensuring the surveillance program is robust, delivering training on compliance topics in an innovative way and participating in trading, marketing and origination strategies by providing guidance to the business to ensure compliance with rules, regulations and internal policies and procedures. The purpose of the Ethics & Compliance trading and shipping team is to promote compliance with externally defined laws and regulations, the bp Code of Conduct, Global Trading Guidelines and other internal bp policies and procedures, through the development, implementation and maintenance of a program consistent with Group Ethics & Compliance strategy.
Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Ethics & Compliance Group
Job Family Group:
WHY JOIN US
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.