Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

The Compliance Manager will provide support to bp’s Trading & Shipping business in Singapore, in the nature of evaluating, advising, and monitoring bp’s trading and origination activity out of the office. The position is responsible for executing the compliance framework, including surveillance of trading and business communications, delivering training on compliance topics, and providing mentorship to the business people to ensure compliance with external rules and regulations and internal policies and procedures related to trading and marketing of energy commodities.This position will be mainly supporting bp’s T&S activity in the environmental commodities , specifically with respect to emission reduction units and biogasThis is an excellent role if you are looking to make a difference in our T&S business here at bp! You will be challenged in working to resolve compliance issues in a fast paced environment, engaging internally within our business with multiple partners and with external parties. This role is integral in mitigating risk and handling solutions to help support our trading and supply business, particularly in new growth areas.



Job Description:

About the opportunity:

The Compliance Manager reports to the regional Ethics & Compliance (E&C) – Trading & Shipping (T&S) Manager for low carbon commodities and is responsible for providing support to the compliance program by:

Promoting bp’s Values & Behaviours and Code of Conduct in support of E&C’s Strategy for bp to be respected as an ethical company.

Performing surveillance of business transactions and communications in order to mitigate compliance risks such as market manipulation, information flows, conflicts of interest, competition, ABC and AML.

Providing accurate, consistent and timely mentorship to the business to ensure compliance with complex external rules and regulations and internal policies and procedures.

Developing and delivering training on regulatory and compliance requirements as well as internal BP policies and procedures.

Identifying, assessing and mitigating the levels of E&C risks T&S faces through post implementation reviews, bench profiles, internal and external enquiries from auditors, exchanges, regulatory agencies, or others as needed.

Forming positive relationships with applicable external stakeholders, e.g. Exchanges, as well as internal with other E&C analysts, business unit personnel, and other functional staff to facilitate strategic alignment and support of the overall E&C – T&S Program.

Responsibilities will include a good understanding laws, regulations, internal policies and procedures and company ethical standards in key risk areas arising from a global product supply and trading business.

The experience and skills necessary to be successful in the role include:

Relevant University Degree or equivalent working experience.

Law Degree will be a plus.

Experience with environmental carbon credits a plus.

Experience, knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies of both physical and paper based trading.

Demonstrates integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Ability to understand and synthesize complex legal and regulatory concepts and translate for business stakeholders.

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization.

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment.

Strong problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of embracing a variety of styles to achieve the desired result.

Communicating and advising on E&C matters through personal and written communication.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools (Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook).

Excellent analytical and report drafting skills with attention to detail.

Develop and delivery of training materials.

Demonstrate ability to build consensus with diverse stakeholders.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

