You’ll work closely with our team to implement an effective and consistent program across various bp products. You’ll give timely advice and guide our business, all while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across all E&C. To support bp’s Trading and Shipping business, you’ll identify, assess and monitor compliance risks, as well as develop and maintain an understanding of regulatory and E&C requirements. Under the guidance of your compliance director and senior compliance manager, you’ll oversee the implementation of challenging projects and monitor trading activity on exchanges. What’s more, at bp you’ll mitigate risks, advise entire teams and connect with some of the world’s best talent. As part of E&C, you’ll have an impact on our entire business. Responsible for working with the E&C team to implement an effective and consistent compliance program in relation to a particular bench or set of benches for their respective product area. The primary components of the role are to provide accurate, consistent and timely advice and guidance to the oil trading and origination business. You’ll be highly aware of exchange rules as well as ABC and AML compliance and internal and international policies. You'll manage compliance information and performance reporting, act with integrity, courage and sound judgement.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



In more detail, you will have the opportunity to:

Identify, assess and monitor ethics & compliance risks and requirements applicable to the trading and origination business;

Monitor trading activity on exchanges to ensure alignment with exchange rules and regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions;

Support training on regulatory and compliance requirements and bp’s policies and procedures related to trading compliance, including on all relevant financial services and market abuse regulations;

Monitor developments and proposals and assist with the planning and the implementations of changes into respective business groups;

Undertake activities in relation to the risk-based monitoring programme and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made, including but not limited to: Developing relationships/partnerships with the business and other enabling functions, establishing compliance as an enabling business partner; Build strong working relationships with other E&C team members to ensure effective knowledge sharing and timely resolution of questions or incidents; Provide E&C advice and oversight to the implementation of projects within the area; and Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity



University degree or equivalent working experience

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and paper based trading

A background in oil products and/or trading would be a strong advantage

Experience, knowledge and understanding of financial regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and managing regulatory relationships

Experience of designing and conducting compliance monitoring and surveillance activity

Ability to demonstrate integrity, courage and sound judgement

Ability to impact and influence at all levels of the organization

Strong work ethic, initiative and creativity to achieve identified goals, both individually and as a team player working in a global and fast-paced environment

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Communication, Conflict Management, Consulting, Courage, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Employee and labour relations, Ethical judgement, Facilitation, Global Perspective, Global trend analysis across society, economies and structures, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Influencing, Intelligence writing and briefing, Issues and Policy Management, Knowledge Sharing, Presenting, Regulatory Compliance, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking {+ 2 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.