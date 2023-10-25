Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for advising the businesses and functions on ethics and compliance initiatives and adherence to policy regarding supply and trading activities, using sophisticated technical knowledge and experience to ensure conformance to all related internal and external trading policies and regulations and to help embed the BP ethics and compliance culture in all trading operations.



Job Description:

Compliance Manager Madrid

About this role:

The Compliance Manager Madrid will be responsible for implementing an effective and consistent compliance program in Trading & Shipping (T&S) Madrid, a trading office incorporating a newly formed client-facing financially regulated business. The primary components of the role are to act as a subject matter authority on Spanish regulation, providing accurate, consistent, and timely advice and mentorship to the business. The role will collaborate closely with the Compliance team in London to ensure positive relationships and knowledge sharing across teams and regions.

Key accountabilities

Implementing and embedding adequate policies and procedures for the supervision of the business in accordance with Commision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) Rules, including relevant requirements of MiFID II and EMIR. This will include (but is not limited to): processes for the management of conflicts of interest; personal account dealing; the approval of materials for the marketing of financial products; best execution; investment research; information to clients; record keeping; taking care of customer complaints and reporting.

Reporting to the CNMV in accordance with regulatory requirements and liaising with Regulators and Exchanges to ensure that all compliance requirements are met.

Preparing adequate management information and reporting to the Board of the Regulated Entity in Madrid on all matters relating to the compliance programme. Liaising with internal audit.

Reviewing and assuring new business activities taking place within the Madrid office and ensuring relevant governance requirements are met.

Supervising and reviewing trading activity in Madrid to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, including the Market Abuse Directive (MAR) and Regulation on Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT) and Exchange requirements.

Training Staff on regulatory and compliance requirements and BP’s standards and procedures related to trading compliance and financially regulated business.

Supervising regulatory developments in Spain and at an EU level in so far as they impact T&S Madrid office and advising the business on the vital steps required to ensure continued compliance with law and regulation.

Developing and maintaining a strong proven understanding of business activities and T&S strategy in Madrid.

Developing and maintaining strong links to other key functions/regions.

Providing Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Bribery and Corruption advice and analysis.

Coordinating a risk-based monitoring programme in Madrid and ensure that record keeping supports actions taken and any recommendations made.

What should you bring to this role?

A deep knowledge and understanding of Spanish financial and trading regulations, exchange rules, relevant laws and regulations.

Knowledge and understanding of traded products, markets and strategies, both physical and financial trading.

Presenting and advising on compliance & ethics through personal and written communication.

Crafting and handling compliance information & performance reporting showing integrity, courage and good judgement about compliance and ethics.

Experience and Skills

A deep knowledge and understanding of and experience in the Spanish financial regulatory arena, with particular emphasis on compliance, control or legal matters

Ability to understand and synthesize legal and regulatory concepts and translate for business customers and to raise at all levels within Trading & Shipping.

Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to apply these skills at all levels of the organization.

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to achieve the desired result.

Strong work ethic and ability to work creatively to achieve identified goals, both individually and as an extraordinary teammate working in a global function.

Problem-solving skills with ability to see the next step and follow through on operational detail.

Support and delivery of training materials. Detailed CNMV compliance and ABC and AML knowledge is essential for the role. Exposure and knowledge of the regulatory change is advantageous.

Proficiency in Spanish and English Language, written and spoken.

