Compliance Manager, Regulatory Thresholds Project Lead

Within Ethics and Compliance (E&C), you’ll work across our many businesses and functions, maintaining an independent view and setting clear expectations and requirements to manage compliance risks adequately and effectively. You'll promote and protect our reputation by building our capacity for ethical behavior. And ensure bp is complying with the world’s laws and regulations. Here, it’s our role to support high business performance within ethical boundaries. And to encourage everyone to raise issues and address risks in the right way.





We now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager to act as the business project lead on our Regulatory Threshold Tracking (RTT) and Monitoring workstream delivery for Europe and APAC regions.





You will have the responsibility as the business project lead to understand regulatory changes impacting threshold levels, lead the stakeholder engagement to define the RTT governance and target operating model, design the processes for operational monitoring and escalations, and act as the SME providing operational oversight for threshold monitoring and queries. The RTT project covers multiple regulatory thresholds including EMIR Clearing Threshold, MAS Significant Derivatives Holder and MiFID Ancillary Activity Exemption thresholds.





To succeed in this role, you will have a good delivery track record as a Business Project Manager, Regulatory Lead or Senior/Lead BA in the regulatory space, a good understanding of financial regulations and experience of multi-jurisdiction regulatory reporting obligations (e.g., EMIR, MiFID II and/or MAS). You will work under the direction of the Senior Compliance Manager for Regulatory Reporting/Thresholds and the Compliance Director.





About the role:



In more detail, you will have the exciting opportunity to:

Lead RTT Governance Working Group for Europe and APAC to define the governance model and process for setting threshold tolerance levels, escalation, and remedial actions.



Work with I&E and business stakeholders to agree delivery scope and milestones, prioritization, and design principles in working group settings.



Engage with various internal stakeholders on the RTT project to discuss regulatory threshold requirements and obtain relevant business sign off.



Provide monitoring oversight on bp regulatory threshold obligations across relevant jurisdictions on the RTT dashboard.



Manage response to regulatory queries in consultation with Regulatory Legal and E&C Regulation teams.



Provide guidance to Compliance Analyst to monitor and assess risks to regulatory thresholds on an ongoing basis and flag this to relevant stakeholders.



Support horizon scanning activities in consultation with E&C Regulation Team and Regulatory Legal, ensuring changes to threshold rules are understood and implemented within agreed timeframe.



Drive continuous improvements on policy, procedure, controls for operational monitoring, and the RTT dashboard.



Define test scenarios and test cases as part of UAT for RTT solution.



On request, support training delivery on regulatory threshold obligations and monitoring for Europe and APAC.



Develop relationships with our business and I&E partners, establishing compliance as a key enabler and partner.





About you:





You will have solid project management experience in delivering regulatory changes in a commodity trading and/or financial services environment. You’re a problem solver, with excellent stakeholder management capability, able to influence senior stakeholders and can work as an individual contributor with an eye for innovation. Your communication skills are top-of-the-class, and you have a strong work ethic, with the ability to manage priorities and deliver under pressure. You ideally have previous experience of delivering regulatory thresholds or regulatory reporting projects in one or more jurisdictions (EMIR, MiFID II, and/or MAS). You will be comfortable challenging the norm to raise standards, recommend industry best practices and promote efficiencies.



Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office, exposure to multiple trade capture system and working knowledge of the full trade lifecycle.



Possessing excellent working knowledge of interpreting regulatory rules and application of the same in a regulated environment would be advantageous.



