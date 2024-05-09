Compliance Operations Lead

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Acts as Product Owner in the Compliance Improvement Program Management Office (PMO) for the operations discipline focused squad(s) supporting collaboration across PMO squad leads by modelling good teamwork principles.

Works closely with the HSEC department and other Operations leaders to identify and eliminate process compliance gaps related to external requirements.

Challenges and helps to shift operating philosophies that are not in line with BP’s aims. Ensures that improvements towards the aims become imbedded in normal ways of working.

Works closely with Operations department to ensure that people have access to the knowledge and understanding of external requirements via the HSEC program SMEs.

Create and sustain an inclusive team culture of engagement, ensuring unit team members have input and an opportunity contribute to the effort.

Works with 24x7 and asset teams to embed operational practices for long term sustainability.

Regularly performs leadership in the field and self-verification.

Establishes expectations and drives completion of compliance-related activities.

Leads meetings and ensures accurate data is collected, communicated, and tasks are assigned as needed.

Communicates work plans to individuals accordingly.

Assist team members with confirmation of job completion by providing input as needed.

7 years of refinery operations/technical/environmental experience

Refining operational experience and capable of working across multiple organizational boundaries to help drive change.

Leadership: Indirectly influences, motivates, and inspires others

Teamwork: Collaborates and works effectively with others to achieve shared objectives

Adaptable: Readily accepts different circumstances to effectively adjust style of leadership to help meet evolving demands

Listening/Coachable: Actively seeks feedback in a willing, welcoming, and open manner to shape improvement.

Strive for Excellence: Consistently strives to achieve highest standards possible.

Communication: Effectively conveys, receives, and comprehends information in verbal and written form that results in the desired behaviors and actions of others

Planning and Organizational Skills: Systematically prioritizes, plans and carries out duties and tasks to accomplish Environmental PMO (Program Management Office) objectives.

Knowledge of Policies, Procedures, Regulations and Code of Conduct: Understands and complies with company policies, procedures, and instructions.

Process Knowledge: Applies knowledge of equipment and processes to inform recommendations for operational and technical improvements.

Maintenance and Reliability Knowledge: Applies a basic understanding of maintenance and reliability processes to ensure full integration of improvements into all aspects of Whiting operations.

High School Diploma is required

Associate degree is preferred

Previous experience with Agile methodologies

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



