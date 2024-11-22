Job summary

Trading & Shipping



HSSE Group



Job Description:

About Archaea

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Compliance Program Manager reports the Director of Environmental and Compliance and is responsible for delivering the Archaea regulatory compliance management program. This includes creating key protocols and procedures supporting the compliance management program, managing their implementation and managing key performance indicators (KPIs). The Compliance Manager will support conformance of the Archaea Compliance Management system with OMS 7.1 This role includes interfacing with Archaea operating, development and commissioning functions in addition to HSE. The role is instrumental in maintaining Archaea’s license to operate.

Key accountabilities

Conduct proactive compliance risk assessments and reviews of Archaea operations and , strategies in order to ensure compliance with applicable rules and regulations enacted by external regulatory authorities (compliance) as well as Archaea/bp’s internal policies and procedures (conformance).

Develop and implement corrective action/preventive action (CAPAs) protocol through coordination across HSE function, operations, development and compliance.

Create and manage effective action plans in response to Archaea and bp led internal regulatory compliance reviews and audit findings.

Communicate findings to management through reports and digital dashboards on monthly, quarterly and annual basis

Identifying, investigating, and reporting compliance issues, irregularities, and violations to the Director of Regulatory and Environment and Director of Compliance

Evaluate CMS program’s conformance with OMS 7.1 and OMS 3.6 (as applicable)

Support HSE Systems manager through development and maintenance of digital tools for tracking and reporting key performance indicators

Support delivery of KPIs related to CAPA protocol. Develop performance improvement plans when KPIs are not met.

Conduct internal reviews and assessment (audits): Identify potential areas of non-compliance gaps and develop corrective action plans

Manage consultants and contracts and identify where additional resources are needed to deliver Archaea Compliance Program.

Conduct Site Visits to sites operating sites where areas for improvement have been identified.

Review regulatory applicability register with HSE advisors tri-annually and ensure that compliance tasks are fit for purpose

Manage process for tracking and reviewing federal, state, and local regulatory changes and determine potential impact to business.

Stay up to date: Keep abreast of new technologies and approaches as relates to regulatory compliance

Consulting with the legal department and advising HSE leadership and management on compliance issues

Developing and providing employee training on compliance policies, practices, and reporting systems

Regularly assess procedures to identify possible weaknesses and determine best practices.

Develop and oversee the compliance management program for Archaea.

Coordinates the development and delivery of the compliance matrix (compliance task verification and completion performance).

Advises on environmental risk identification, performing regular due diligence audits and conducting self-verification activity for compliance.

Manages the development of key compliance procedures and programs, coordinating audits to evaluate compliance with applicable requirements.

Reviews new and updated legislation, regulation and BP requirements, advising on the appropriate response to support continued compliance.

Advises the Director of Regulatory and Environmental, Director of Compliance, and Director of Safety and Process Safety on overall performance of compliance across the business.

In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support compliance performance and program development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Awareness: Air Quality Regulations

Awareness: Biodiversity regulations

Awareness: Chemical hazard regulations

Skill: Environmental and Safety Legal Compliance

Skill: Environmental system management

Awareness: Environment and Social Group Reporting

Skill: Environment and Social Compliance Analysis

Skill: Power bi, EHS Insight, Domo, Compliance Task Management compliance programs

Awareness: Labor rights and modern slavery conformance

Awareness: Social Impact Management

Awareness: Social Sustainability Conformance

Awareness: Waste Management regulations

Awareness: Water Management regulations

Essential experience and job requirements

BA or BS in engineering, earth science, performance management or similar

Must have at least 10 years relevant experience in regulatory compliance in similar industry such as gas production and management, oil and gas production, refining, power production, pipelines, large scale manufacturing and utilities

Desirable criteria

Direct experience with regulatory environmental compliance and implementing/improving a compliance management system

Strong skill set in data analysis

Experience in developing key performance indicators, tracking performance and developing implementation plans

Strong skill set with programs including EHS Insight, PowerBI, excel, developing web based applications, use of sharepoint sites.

Experience in compliance with health and safety regulations

Ability to communicate with people in operations (in the field) and across different functions in the organization

Strong understanding of conformance with bp OMS 7.1 Regulatory Compliance

Development of process and procedures related to a compliance management program

Able to deliver key performance indicators through influencing others

Additional information

Ability to travel 20% of time to perform site visits

Experience in managing suppliers and project management



Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $114,00 - $211,600. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

Long-Term Incentive Plan

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.