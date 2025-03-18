Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Ethics & Compliance Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Strategy & Sustainability Team and advance your career as a



Compliance Project and Business Lead

Strategy & Sustainability aim to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic direction that supports our ambition to deliver positive impact for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organization bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization.

In this role You will:

Lead projects to implement or improve key compliance systems and analytics platforms that support Ethics and Compliance (E&C) policy including E&C registers, concerns management systems, assurance tooling, etc. which support data collection and analytics that allow E&C to support bp businesses across the first line in the identification and mitigation of key compliance risks

Collect business / end user requirements and prioritize activity sets with E&C leadership to ensure alignment with overall E&C strategy

Collaborate with internal core stakeholders to proactively determine and resolve E&C system issues and process needs, helping to ensure E&C systems are being consistently optimized

Work with internal partners to perform functional configuration analysis for system implementations, ongoing maintenance and other projects, including identifying and addressing underlying causes of control breakdowns or instances where controls may be inadequate

Manage monitoring and continuous improvement for E&C systems, ensuring key collaborators are fully engaged and informed of any solutions and business change projects

Lead and assess the impact of any application upgrades, new solution and technology on bp businesses and E&C and support seamless technology implementation

Provide support for E&C third-party solutions and triage systems issues to either resolve or pass to a technical team for resolution

Build strong working relationships across E&C, Technology and other key collaborators

Update and document key controls to reflect impact of Internal Audit findings, regulatory findings, compliance testing results and any other self-identified issues

Coordinate the work, relationship and output of the extended supporting teams

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in project management and planning, development operations methodologies and practices, process mapping

Ability to analyse the functionality of systems and their fit with specifications

Demonstrable ability to lead project teams, delegate and effectively track project tasks, resolve conflicts, set expectations and provide consistent messaging to leadership on project expectations, goals and timing

Familiarity with a variety of hardware and software environments

Effective written and verbal communication skills enabling effective interaction with key internal partners

Proficiency in decision-making, multitasking, and operating under time constraints in high-pressure situations with the ability to adapt quickly and maintain perfection with a professional demeanour in dynamic situations

Good attention to detail and analytical skills

Ability to work independently and with senior management

Proficiency in English language

Globally recognized Project Management or Scrum Master certification is an advantage

Knowledge of compliance risk requirements and processes is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.