Compliance & Regulatory Manager

Could you help us keep powering the world in the right way? At bp, we deliver heat, light and mobility to people all around the world, in ways that will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future. Here, some of the world’s best talent is working on powering-up the world in a safe and sustainable way. And when you join, you’ll play a vital role too. Within Ethics and Compliance (E&C) you’ll work across our many businesses and functions, maintaining an independent view and setting clear expectations and requirements to manage compliance risks adequately and effectively. You'll promote and protect our reputation by building our capacity for ethical behavior. And ensure bp is complying with the world’s laws and regulations. Here, it’s our role to support high business performance within ethical boundaries. And to encourage everyone to raise issues and address risks in the right way. We now have an excellent opportunity for a Compliance Manager specializing in Regulatory Reporting to lead our Asia reporting obligations and requirements. This person will have responsibility to coordinate and manage new regulatory changes (rewrites) and ensure our adherence to multiple regulatory reporting obligations under MAS, ASIC and JFSA regulations. You will work directly with our senior compliance manager for regulatory reporting and liaise with our regulatory legal and compliance experts in the AsPAC region to provide advice and guide our business, while sharing knowledge and building strong relationships across Ethics & Compliance.

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Ethics & Compliance Group



You will have the exciting opportunity to:

Coordinate and lead impact analysis of new regulatory changes on transaction reporting under MAS, ASIC and JFSA regulations, including new rewrite rules scheduled for Oct 2024 go live.

Engage with various internal stakeholders on project and BAU levels to discuss regulatory reporting requirements and its operational impact on transaction reporting under MAS, ASIC and JFSA.

Promote and drive continuous improvements which provides the appropriate processes and controls for reporting requirements.

Support the regulatory reporting team on operational compliance assurance coverage, when necessary, specifically related to MAS, ASIC and JFSA, ensure processes and controls are aligned with regulatory rules and obligations.

Identify, assess and monitor regulatory reporting risks in the AsPAC region, assisting with planning and implementing any necessary remediation policy or process changes.

Coordinate AsPAC rewrite working group in the region covering delivery of regulatory changes

Support training on regulatory requirements and bp’s standards and procedures related to trading compliance.

Develop relationships/partnerships with the business and I&E and establishing compliance as a key enabler and partner.

Assist the business to identify and mitigate risks involved in new business activity.

About You:

You will have excellent knowledge and expertise in regulatory reporting in a commodity trading, financial services or similar environment. You’re a people leader and problem solver, who can work both as part of a team and individually. Your communication skills are top-of-the-class, and you have a strong work ethic, with the ability to manage priorities and deliver under pressure. You have experience delivering regulatory reporting changes particularly covering one or more regulations in the region such as MAS, ASIC or JFSA. You will be comfortable challenging the norm to raise standards, recommend industry best practices and promote process efficiencies.

Excellent working knowledge of regulatory rules under MAS, ASIC and/or JFSA with demonstrable experience of interpretation and application of regulatory obligations across a trading, financial service or related organization.

If you want to help us mitigate risks, advise entire teams and connect with some of the world’s best talent, apply now! As part of E&C, you’ll have an impact on our entire business.

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Conflict Management, Decision Making, Ethical judgement, Management Reporting, Operational Compliance, Regulatory Compliance, Regulatory Reporting, Regulatory Requirements, Risk Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.